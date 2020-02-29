Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 16:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 16:39 IST
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

The coronavirus spread further on Friday, with cases reported for the first time in at least six countries across four continents, battering markets and leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to raise its impact risk alert to “very high.” TWITTER-ELLIOTT

Elliott targets Twitter, seeking CEO Dorsey's removal - sources (Reuters)- Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has amassed a stake in Twitter Inc and is pushing for changes, including removal of the social media company's chief executive, Jack Dorsey, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS-CESARS

Polanski wins best director at Cesars, prompting walkout protest PARIS (Reuters)- Roman Polanski cast a shadow over France's Cesar Awards on Friday even as he won best directing for his film "An Officer and a Spy," with several women in the audience walking out in protest at honouring a man facing rape accusations.

CHINA-HEALTH-NETFLIX Coronavirus sends Netflix looking outside Italy for part of Dwayne Johnson's 'Red Notice' shoot

CHINA-HEALTH-NETFLIX- Filming of Netflix Inc's big-budget Dwayne Johnson movie "Red Notice" had been scheduled to move to Italy in the coming weeks, but producers now are exploring other locations due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country, a source close to the production told Reuters on Friday. SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP NBA roundup: Thunder's streak ends in blowout loss to Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 32 points to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 133-86 home blowout of the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP

NHL roundup: Knights keep rolling in Lehner's debut Robin Lehner made 32 saves in his Vegas debut, and Reilly Smith scored two goals as the Golden Knights tied a franchise record with their eighth consecutive victory with a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night in Las Vegas.

UPCOMING SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CHINA-HEALTH/ITALY (PIX) (TV) Italian regional chief sorry for saying Chinese eat 'live mice'

The governor of Veneto, one of the regions worst hit by an outbreak in Italy of coronavirus, apologises for criticising China over the contagion and saying Chinese people "eat live mice" 29 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CHINA-HEALTH/JAPAN-SPORTS (PIX) (TV) Empty stadiums, empty streets, a prelude to what virus-thinned Olympics

Empty stadiums, empty streets – this is what Tokyo 2020 Olympics would look like if organizers forge ahead and hold events without spectators, as professional sports events are doing this weekend. The Yomiuri Giants – the Yankees of Japanese baseball – are playing this weekend in front of an empty stadium. The Tokyo Marathon, which last year saw more than 100,000 in the streets of Japan’s capital, will be reduced to a few hundred professional runners on a course that authorities have asked to keep clear of onlookers. Mar 1

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS PERU-INFLATION/

Peru releases inflation data for February Peru's government shares data on consumer prices for the month of February.

1 Mar 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TAIWAN-USA/ Senior US diplomat visits Taiwan

James Moriarty, the US-based head of the American Institute in Taiwan, the top US diplomat in charge of Washington's unofficial ties with Taipei, visits the island and meets senior officials. Mar 1

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

Applications open for North America GNI Innovation Challenge

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Majumdar consecutive ton revives Bengal innings

Anustup Majumdar struck an unbeaten century to once again become Bengals saviour after a familiar top order collapse as he single-handedly took his side to 275 for nine on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy semifinal against a star-studd...

Guv seeks details of anti-CAA ads issued by WB govt

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has directed the state government to furnish details about the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act CAA advertisement published by it in both print and electronic media. The advertisement is a political agend...

US aims to withdraw all forces 'within 14 months': US-Afghan declaration. (AFP) RS RS

US aims to withdraw all forces within 14 months US-Afghan declaration. AFP RS RS...

17-year-old girl raped, set on fire by man

EDS Adds word in para 2, replacing word in last para Hyderabad, Feb 29 PTI A man allegedly raped and set a 17-year-old girl afirein Suryapet district of Telangana after being warned not to harass her with his proposal, police said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020