Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan sporting events at empty stadiums amid virus outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 19:20 IST
Japan sporting events at empty stadiums amid virus outbreak
The Yomiuri Giants, Japan's oldest and most popular team, were to play Saturday night's game against the Yakult Swallows at an empty Tokyo Dome. Image Credit: ANI

Japanese sporting events were held without spectators on Saturday in a move aimed at halting the spread of the new coronavirus The Chiba Lotte Marines hosted the Rakuten Eagles with no spectators in the stands at Zozo Marine Stadium in Chiba Prefecture on Saturday, one of six preseason baseball games played at empty stadiums.

The Yomiuri Giants, Japan's oldest and most popular team, were to play Saturday night's game against the Yakult Swallows at an empty Tokyo Dome. The Giants regularly draws capacity crowds at the 55,000-seat stadium in central Tokyo Signs outside of stadiums from Fukuoka in southwestern Japan to Sapporo on the northern island of Hokkaido were set up to tell fans that Nippon Professional Baseball was holding the games without spectators due to the coronavirus.

Japan has taken extensive measures to curb the spread of the virus with the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open on July 24 On Thursday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asked all elementary, middle and high schools nationwide to close until late March to help control the spread of the virus.

The domestic J-League announced on Tuesday that all 94 soccer matches scheduled to run through March 15 would be postponed The Japan Race Association also took the step of holding its horse races without spectators. On Saturday, races in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture were held at an empty racecourse.

On Sunday, officials of the Japan Sumo Association will meet to discuss whether to hold the March 8-22 spring tournament in Osaka with or without spectators Sunday's Tokyo Marathon, one of the world's largest races with an estimated 38,000 runners, has been restricted to elite runners due to the outbreak.

Tokyo organizers and the IOC have repeatedly said the Tokyo Games will go ahead as scheduled and that they are following the advice of the World Health Organization The Olympics are set to gather 11,000 athletes to Tokyo, followed by the Paralympics beginning Aug. 25 with 4,000 athletes. (AP) PDS PDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Pope tells scandal-marred Legion they still haven't reformed

Pope Francis told the Legion of Christ religious order Saturday it still has a long road of reform ahead, making clear that 10 years of Vatican-mandated rehabilitation hadnt purged it of the toxic influences of its pedophile founder In a pr...

14 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather

Fourteen flights have been diverted from Delhi airport to Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Jaipur due to bad weather in the national capital.This came after the city witnessed light rains in the evening.Further, details are awaited. ANI...

India reacts cautiously to peace deal between US and Taliban

In a guarded reaction to the peace deal between the US and the Taliban, India on Saturday said its consistent policy has been to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and ensure end of terror...

Eating walnuts can contribute to healthy ageing

A new epidemiological study has suggested that consuming walnuts every day makes ageing healthier for women. According to study, women in their late 50s and early 60s, who consumed at least two servings of walnuts per week, had a greater li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020