Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tasnim stuns top seed to enter quarters at Dutch Jr International badminton

  • PTI
  • |
  • Haarlem
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 19:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 19:26 IST
Tasnim stuns top seed to enter quarters at Dutch Jr International badminton
India No. 1 Tasnim will now face the winner of the clash between compatriot Treesa Jolly and Aisha Galuh Maheswari of Indonesia. Image Credit: ANI

Indian shuttler Tasnim Mir pulled off a sensational victory against top seed Benyapa Aimsaard of Thailand to enter women singles quarter-finals at Dutch Junior International tournament here on Saturday Tasnim, who won gold at the Asia Junior Badminton Championships and Dubai International last year, put up a brilliant effort in the decider to outclass world no. 132 Aimsaard 21-9, 17-21, 21-15 in a thrilling last -16 match which lasted 45 minutes. Interestingly, Aimsaard came into this match without losing a single game in the tournament. India No. 1 Tasnim will now face the winner of the clash between compatriot Treesa Jolly and Aisha Galuh Maheswari of Indonesia.

In the men's singles last-16 match, Rohan Gurbani put up a gritty performance before going down fighting against Russian Georgii Lebedev. After taking a 1-0 lead, the Indian could not hold his nerves as the opponent grabbed the next two hard-fought games to complete an 18-21, 21-19, 21-18 win In the mixed doubles, both the Indian pairs suffered defeats in their third-round matches. While Sankar Prasad Udayakumar and Treesa Jolly went down 19-21, 17-21 against the Korean pair of Hak Joo Lee and A Yeon Yoo, Edwin Joy, and Shruti Mishra also suffered a 19-21, 21-23 loss against another Korean duo of Jae Hyeon Kim and Bo Eun Koo...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Pope tells scandal-marred Legion they still haven't reformed

Pope Francis told the Legion of Christ religious order Saturday it still has a long road of reform ahead, making clear that 10 years of Vatican-mandated rehabilitation hadnt purged it of the toxic influences of its pedophile founder In a pr...

14 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to bad weather

Fourteen flights have been diverted from Delhi airport to Lucknow, Amritsar, Ahmedabad and Jaipur due to bad weather in the national capital.This came after the city witnessed light rains in the evening.Further, details are awaited. ANI...

India reacts cautiously to peace deal between US and Taliban

In a guarded reaction to the peace deal between the US and the Taliban, India on Saturday said its consistent policy has been to support all opportunities that can bring peace, security and stability in Afghanistan and ensure end of terror...

Eating walnuts can contribute to healthy ageing

A new epidemiological study has suggested that consuming walnuts every day makes ageing healthier for women. According to study, women in their late 50s and early 60s, who consumed at least two servings of walnuts per week, had a greater li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020