Soccer-IFAB to review offside laws, trial concussion subs

Football's rule-making body IFAB decided on Saturday to review the offside law in order to "foster the spirit of attacking play". Consultations will take place over the next 12 months on the law with proposals expected at the end of that process.

IFAB, the International Football Association Board, also approved clarifications to the existing laws to "differentiate more clearly" between the arm and shoulder. The organization also said it will try out the use of additional substitutions for concussion cases with FIFA saying it is ready to introduce trials at this year's Olympic Games starting in July.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.