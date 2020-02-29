Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-IFAB to review offside laws, trial concussion subs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-02-2020 21:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-02-2020 21:26 IST
Soccer-IFAB to review offside laws, trial concussion subs

Football's rule-making body IFAB decided on Saturday to undertake a major review the offside law in order to "foster the spirit of attacking play". IFAB (International Football Association Board) will hold consultations over the next 12 months on the law with proposals expected at the end of that process.

David Elleray, the former English referee who is technical director at IFAB, said the aim was to look at offside in a philosophical manner given the introduction of VAR. "Assistant referees were always told (in the past), 'if in doubt, given the benefit of doubt to the attacking team'. What technology, VAR and non-VAR, has done is actually taken that doubt away.

"Ideas about how you judge offside, in one sense, won't change because you will always have the question of where do you draw the line? "Football is saying to us that we don't think that your toe being two centimetres in front of the end of a defender is a significant enough advantage to be penalised.

"It is not going to change the accuracy it is saying, philosophically how do we want offside? Is it appropriate for us to say, can we change the law to restore more benefit to attacking football?" Elleray also said he would be "astonished" if the Premier League did not introduce the use of pitchside monitors for reviewing decisions, bringing the English competition in line with UEFA's practice.

While the Premier League has been reluctant to change the use of VAR during this campaign, to allow the use of pitchside monitors for subjective decisions, Elleray expects that change to be introduced next season. FIFA president Gianni Infantino said there would also look at ways to introduce VAR in competitions with "restricted budgets", what the Swiss called "VAR Lite".

The organisation also said it will try out the use of additional substitutions for concussion cases with FIFA saying it is ready to introduce trials at this year's Olympic Games starting in July. The idea is for any withdrawal of a concussed player not to count against a team's regular total of three subs.

IFAB also approved clarifications to the existing laws to "differentiate more clearly" between the arm and shoulder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

Data analytics firm OneAudience sued for improperly accessing user data

Huawei ICT Academy Program 2.0 seeks to develop 2M ICT professionals globally

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Kin of Dalit men thrashed in Nagaur meets Rajasthan CM, expresses satisfaction over police action

Family members of the two Dalit men who were thrashed in Nagaur district met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday and expressed satisfaction over police action in the matter, a day after his deputy Sachin Pilot criticized the government ...

Jailed UK-Iranian woman fears she has coronavirus: husband

London, Feb 29 AFP Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman jailed in Tehran, believes she has contracted the new coronavirus as Iran struggles to contain a surge in new cases, her husband said on Saturday The 41-year-old detainee...

Convict gets atop Howrah jail building, threatens suicide

A life convict went atop a building of the Howrah district jail on Saturday and threatened to commit suicide, alleging irregularities at the correctional home The convict, identified as Md Sohail, is a notorious prisoner and has been freque...

Rioters attacked from all sides: How Delhi riots went out of control

Amid allegations that the Delhi Police did not respond appropriately to the violence in North-East District that erupted between two groups opposing and supporting new citizenship law, police sources said that all efforts were made to provi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020