Aaron Finch hopes D'Arcy Short will develop into 'great finisher'
Australia skipper Aaron Finch is hoping that D'Arcy Short develops into a 'great finisher' as the player has got 'so much power'.
Australia skipper Aaron Finch is hoping that D'Arcy Short develops into a 'great finisher' as the player has got 'so much power'. "That's why he's in the side, he's got so much power. We're hoping he can really develop into that great finisher who chips in with the ball and does a great job in the field as well. It's an exciting time for him to get that opportunity," Cricket.com.au quoted Finch as saying.
In the ODI series opener against South Africa, Short came out to bat at number seven. Australia witnessed a massive 74-run defeat in the first ODI against the Proteas, who went on to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. It was Heinrich Klaasen's maiden ODI century which powered the hosts to thrash the Finch-led side.
The second ODI will be played on March 4. (ANI)
