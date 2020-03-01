Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fleetwood seizes one-stroke lead at PGA Honda Classic

  • PTI
  • |
  • Miami
  • |
  • Updated: 01-03-2020 10:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-03-2020 10:27 IST
Fleetwood seizes one-stroke lead at PGA Honda Classic

Miami, Mar 1 (AFP) Britain's Tommy Fleetwood birdied four of the last six holes, including two spectacular birdie putts from beyond 40 feet, to grab a one-stroke lead after third round of the US PGA Honda Classic The 29-year-old Englishman, runner-up at the 2018 US Open and 2019 British Open, fired a three-under par 67 to finish on five-under 205 after 54 holes at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Fleetwood, who began the day three strokes off the lead, made six birdies against three bogeys on a wild day where he was the only player to shoot a round under par in the final eight groups "It's funny, really, how tough certain shots can play," Fleetwood said. "There are just so many factors on a golf course. You can only hit golf shots and see where they play." American Brendan Steele, the 36-hole leader who was three ahead of Fleetwood when the day began, fired a 71 to stand second on 206 with England's 46-year-old Lee Westwood and 42-year-old Luke Donald both on 207 after 71s Saturday.

"I didn't have my A-game today," said Westwood, seeking his first US PGA win since 2010. "Struggled with my game a little bit. Stayed patient and ground it out. I don't think I did too much damage." Fleetwood dropped the ball within six feet at the par-3 sixth and made the birdie putt, then suffered a three-putt bogey from 85 feet at the par-3 seventh. He answered with a five-foot birdie at the ninth but needed four shots to find the 10th green and took a bogey His closing charge began with a "lovey putt" for birdie from 14 feet at 13, followed by a monster 45-footer for birdie at 14.

"Just looking to lag that one up close. Wasn't expecting it to go in," Fleetwood said. "Bit of a bonus there." After finding sand with his first two shots at the par-3 15th, Fleetwood blasted out and sank a testy 10-foot bogey putt "The putt at 15 for bogey was big," Fleetwood said.

It bolstered his confidence heading to the finish and at the par-3 17th he rolled in a 48-foot birdie putt "At 17, again, another bonus one in there, just to walk it in," Fleetwood said.

On the par-5 18th, Fleetwood became only the day's seventh player to reach the green in two, then rolled a 44-foot eagle putt to two feet and tapped in for birdie Fleetwood, a five-time European Tour winner who is seeking his first US PGA title, has his first 54-hole lead on the US tour.

- Westwood confident - ====================== Steele birdied two of the first three holes but back-to-back bogeys at four and five and again at 10 and 11 were more than a 12-foot birdie putt at 17 could offset Westwood made three bogeys and two birdies in the first seven holes, then grinded out back nine pars with a birdie at 12 and a bogey at 16 after his 6-iron from 200 yards landed short and left of the green.

"I wasn't as prepared as I'm used to when I pulled back on the ball," Westwood said of his round. "There was a little bit of doubt in there. I'll have to work on that for tomorrow." It's not that Westwood isn't feeling a boost after capturing January's Abu Dhabi Championship for his 25th career European Tour victory "My confidence levels are high," he said. "Any time you win a tournament like I did in Dubai, your confidence has to escalate." Sharing fifth on 208 were South Korea's Im Sung-jae, American Daniel Berger and South African Charl Schwartzel. AFP PDS PDS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Jamie Dornan’s film recalls romance with Dakota Johnson in Fifty Shades, High Note’s synopsis revealed

Peaky Blinders Season 6 titled ‘Black Day’ likely to see demise of a major character

Song Joong-Ki donates 100mn won for coronavirus prevention, Know Song Hye-Kyo’s activities

Nokia withdraws from OFC 2020 over novel coronavirus concerns

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Four feared trapped after two NTPC trains collide in MP

At least four people are feared trapped after a National Thermal Power Corporation NTPC cargo train loaded with coal collided with an empty rake of the company in Madhya Pradeshs Singrauli district on early Sunday morning. The incident happ...

UP: Leaving behind her newborn with in-laws, woman exits hospital

After delivering a girl child, a woman apparently left a hospital without informing the authorities in Kairana town of Shamli district by handing over the newborn to her mother-in-law, police said Nargis, wife of Arshad, gave birth to a gir...

Bank credit growth dips to 8.5 pc in January: RBI data

Bank credit growth declined to 8.5 per cent in January from 13.5 per cent in the year-ago period led by a sharp slowdown in loans to the services sector, according to RBI data Growth in advances to the services sector decelerated to 8.9 per...

Polish student asked to leave India after attending anti-CAA rally

A Polish student of Jadavpur University has been asked by the Foreigner Regional Registration Office FRRO to leave the country after he participated in an anti-CAA rally in the West Bengal capital, varsity sources said on Sunday The inciden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020