Kaif hails Ravindra Jadeja's 'terrific' catch
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Sunday heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja after the all-rounder took a spectacular catch on the second day of the Christchurch Test against New Zealand.
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Sunday heaped praise on Ravindra Jadeja after the all-rounder took a spectacular catch on the second day of the Christchurch Test against New Zealand. Jadeja grabbed a one-handed stunner at deep square leg in the 72nd over to dismiss Neil Wagner, who had to depart after scoring 21 runs.
"Sir Jadeja for a reason! Jadeja Airlines, flying high! Terrific stuff," Kaif tweeted. In the match, Jadeja also impressed with the ball. The left-handed bowler took two wickets while giving away 22 runs.
On day two, India bundled out New Zealand on 235 runs in the second Test. However, in their second innings, Indian batsmen again struggled to tackle the New Zealand pacers and lost six wickets with a lead of just 97 runs. India went to stumps at 90/6, with Trent Boult doing the majority of the damage with three wickets. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ravindra Jadeja
- Mohammad Kaif
- Indian
- Neil Wagner
- New Zealand
- India
- Trent Boult
ALSO READ
Indians, OF Santana agree on 1-year deal
Indians' Clevinger out 6-8 weeks after knee surgery
Making efforts to disembark Indians from cruise ship after quarantine period ends: Indian Embassy
Pak Foreign Office summons Indian diplomat over LoC firing
Pak summons Indian diplomat over alleged ceasefire violations along LoC