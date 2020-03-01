Left Menu
Coronavirus threat: ISSF says shooters free to take call on participation in Olympic Test Event

  • Updated: 01-03-2020 22:39 IST
  • Created: 01-03-2020 22:12 IST
Amid increasing concerns over the widespread outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) on Sunday said athletes from member nations are free to take a call on their participation in the Tokyo Olympic Test Event On Friday, India pulled out of the upcoming shooting World Cup in Cyprus, citing the novel coronavirus threat there.

Considering the present situation, the ISSF issued a statement on Sunday and said shooters who have already secured Olympic quotas could skip the events "The deadline for the final entries to the Test Event 'Ready Steady Tokyo' is approaching. In the light of the existing situation with COVID-19, it is for you to determine the potential risks for your athletes' health in traveling and coming in contact with citizens of different countries," the ISSF said. "As a result of the existence of already introduced restrictions, operational measures undertaken by governments and dynamics of the virus, the ISSF recommends you deliberate in making travel arrangements." Thailand has become the latest country to report its first death from coronavirus as the outbreak continues to spread around the world with more than 86,000 people infected.

The ISSF added, "Of course, each Member Federation that has athletes invited to the Test Event is free to make any decisions on their trip to Japan and participation in the competitions. "The ISSF is monitoring the situation and desires to avoid any risk for those athletes who obtained the quota places and earned the right to take part in Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games." A Hokkaido man in his 70s has died after being infected with COVID-19, the Japanese government said on Sunday, bringing the country's death toll to 12 On Saturday, several European countries announced new cases. Iran revealed another jump in infections, and Qatar became the latest Middle Eastern country to report its first case..

