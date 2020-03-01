Liton Das' century powers Bangladesh to emphatic 169-run win over Zimbabwe

Liton Das' century powered Bangladesh to defeat Zimbabwe in the first ODI by a massive margin of 169-run at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium here on Sunday. This was also Bangladesh's biggest ODI win by runs against any opponent. Chasing a mammoth total of 322, Bangladeshi bowlers bowled out visitors for 152 in 39.1 overs.

Wesley Madhevere scored highest runs for Zimbabwe as he played a knock of 35 runs. Tinotenda Mutombodzi (24) and Sikandar Raza (18) also played brief knocks but failed to put their side over the line. For Bangladesh, Mohammad Saifuddin bagged three wickets while Mashrafe Mortaza and Mehidy Hasan Miraz scalped two wickets each.

Earlier, the hosts won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Tamim Iqbal and Liton Das scripted 60-run stand for the first wicket. The former was departed in the 13th over by Madhevere. He played a knock of 24 runs. Najmul Hossain Shanto (29), Mushfiqur Rahim (19), and Mahmudullah (32) added brief runs to the scoreboard. Mohammad Mithun scored a half-century in 41 balls including five fours and one six.

Mohammad Saifuddin remained unbeaten on 28 runs. Bangladesh scored a massive total of 321/6 in 50 overs. For Zimbabwe, Chris Mpofu picked two scalps. The second ODI of the three-match series will also be played at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium here on March 3. (ANI)

