Result doesn't reflect how competitive the match really was: Kane Williamson

After defeating India in the second Test of the two-match series by seven wickets, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson on Monday said that the result does not reflect how competitive the match really was.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Image Credit: ANI

After defeating India in the second Test of the two-match series by seven wickets, Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson on Monday said that the result does not reflect how competitive the match really was. The Kiwis chased down a target of 132 runs before the tea break on day three of the second Test.

"An outstanding performance. I don't think the result reflects how competitive the match was. Another fifty runs from the Indian perspective, would have made the match quite balanced. this surface offered throughout the whole game, both teams created opportunities. Both games were quite balanced in terms of the surface. Great performance by the guys in both the matches," Williamson told reporters after the conclusion of the second Test. "As a batting unit, the contributions made by the batsman were really pleasing to see. We all know how strong India are, there is a lot of talk about their pace attack. It was a very competitive series. Our summer has varied a lot, but there have been a lot of learnings," he added.

Williamson said that adapting to the conditions is an important part of international cricket. The Kiwi skipper registered 97 runs in the series, with his highest score being 89 in the first Test against India at Wellington. "It is a real challenge in the international game, because conditions are a massive factor. If you adapt quickly, then there can be a ball that has your number. Trying to adapt as quickly as possible is very important," Williamson said.

"The best part in this game was playing the extra seamer. They all complimented each other in this Test match. Kyle Jamieson has made an amazing start to his career, he was brilliant with both bat and ball in hand," he added. India's horrid batting performance resulted in the team's loss by seven wickets in the second Test of the two-match series against New Zealand on Monday here at the Hagley Oval.

With this win, New Zealand whitewashed India in the two-match Test series and has moved to the third spot in the World Test Championship standings with 180 points. India is placed at the top spot with 360 points from nine matches. (ANI)

