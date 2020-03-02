Left Menu
Development News Edition

We were completely outplayed, can't live in denial: Kohli

  • PTI
  • |
  • Christchurch
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 12:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 11:50 IST
We were completely outplayed, can't live in denial: Kohli
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

A disappointed Virat Kohli on Monday admitted that his side was "completely outplayed" by New Zealand in the two-Test series and they can't live in denial about "not being brave enough" to counter adverse conditions The Indian batting was in complete shambles in the two-Test series and the skipper said that with a packed schedule, the team management will have to find solutions despite time constraints.

"Obviously quite disappointed with how we played in this series. I feel like we were completely outplayed in this series," the Indian captain was honest and forthright in his assessment following the seven-wicket loss in the second Test here "We obviously didn't play the kind of cricket we do as a team. The thing to take away from here is to not shy away from things that have gone wrong and instead address them straight up, and not be in denial," he said.

Asked to point out what exactly went wrong, Kohli felt the outlook towards a series in adverse conditions was "not ideal" "I think the outlook as far as I am concerned, and as far as I saw things happening, was not ideal for us in this series. We were not positive enough. We were not brave enough in moments, which we have done in the past. Skills follow your mindset, simple as that." However, he didn't like New Zealand being called India's "bogey team", having lost to the Black Caps in 2019 World Cup semifinal and two series in white and red ball formats.

"I am sure no one was saying that in first half of the tour," he said referring to his team's 5-0 win in the T20 series "You can't just make a team a bogey team because of one Test series defeat and a semi-final loss. They played better cricket on that day, and in this Test series, and there is no shame in accepting that. "We are not trying to create some controversy by tagging a team or naming a bogey team or something like that," the skipper certainly wasn't amused.

But does the team have enough time to iron out the flaws considering the amount of cricket it plays?. "There are two ways to look at it. I would much rather be in the middle and try to correct those things rather than having too much time in between and waiting for a game to arrive so that you can figure out whether you have corrected it or not," said Kohli "The advantage of playing a lot of cricket is that if you are working on something, you have many games to try and execute it straight up. It's the way you look at it. As I said, it needs to be balanced. Neither can you over-think nor be in denial. It works differently for different people." Asked about specific mistakes that this team can rectify, Kohli said that clarity of mind is paramount.

"Something (clarity) we failed to do as a batting unit, and I truly believe that we made too much of the conditions from the first day onwards, of the first Test: overcast, a bit of dampness on the pitch – we never spoke of these things before "If you're not clear in your head then the feet don't move, you're not quite sure whether to play the shot or not, leave the ball or play the ball. I think these sort of things can creep in, and which have crept in our game in this series. It's something we have recognised already," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese man sentenced to death for virus checkpoint killing

A Chinese court has sentenced a man to death for fatally stabbing two officials at a checkpoint set up to control the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak The virus has infected more than 80,000 people and killed nearly 3,000 in mainland ...

Opposition politicians create riot in street and fight in Parliament, says Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday targetted opposition and alleged that some of its leaders create a riot in the street and fight in Parliament. Talking to ANI, Naqvi said There are politicians from the oppositio...

Golden Cala's Lensme Creates Positive Tidal Waves in the Saudi Market

Golden Cala the sole owner of Lensme, the contact lenses brand that was founded in 2013 and exploded in popularity through recent years, can now be found in 5000 points of sales. Lensme is tremendously sought after, and the agencies across ...

Kolkata Police arrests 3 'BJP supporters' for 'goli maro...' slogan

Kolkata Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three BJP supporters for allegedly raising the incendiary desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro ... shoot the traitors slogan while they were on their way to attend Union Home Minister Amit Shahs r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020