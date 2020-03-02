Left Menu
Development News Edition

Antetokounmpo dominant as Bucks stretch win streak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 12:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 11:59 IST
Antetokounmpo dominant as Bucks stretch win streak
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in 41 points and grabbed 20 rebounds as Milwaukee notched another dominant NBA victory, a 93-85 triumph over the Hornets in Charlotte The Bucks pushed their league-leading record to 52-8 with their sixth straight win since the All-Star break.

Antetokounmpo said that was all that mattered as the teams' streak of 100-point regular-season games ended at 83 "I don't think anybody cares about that," he said of the triple-digit scoring streak that stretched back to February 23, 2019. "We as players just come in here and try to get a win." In this "old-school" victory, the Bucks never trailed in the second half, although their 15 turnovers in the first three quarters helped the Hornets keep it close and Charlotte trailed by just two entering the final quarter.

Antetokounmpo seized control in the waning minutes, putting the Bucks up 88-83 with a turnaround jump shot He then pulled down an offensive rebound, drew a foul and made two free throws drove for another layup and added another free throw as he scored the Bucks' last seven points to seal the game.

Antetokounmpo, who handed out six assists, became the first Bucks player with a 40-20-5 stat line since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1974 Remarkably, Antetokounmpo amassed the numbers in just 35 minutes on the court.

Brook Lopez added 16 points, seven rebounds and three blocks -- and enjoyed watching another outstanding all-around performance from Antetokounmpo, epitomized by his late jumper over the outstretched arms of Charlotte's Miles Bridges "He puts the work in every single day," Lopez said. "It's great to see him go into the game, make those moves, shoot those shots with confidence." Later Sunday, the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers tried to bounce back from a loss to the Grizzlies at Memphis when they took on rising star Zion Williamson and the Pelicans in New Orleans.

Lakers star LeBron James scored 19 points with 10 assists and eight rebounds against the Grizzlies on Saturday after missing a game with a sore left groin Clippers rally The Los Angeles Clippers, locked in battle with Denver for second place in the West, rallied in the third quarter for a 111-91 victory over the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers got off to a hot start despite the injury absences of stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, leading by as many as 14 points on the way to a 39-34 first-quarter lead They were up by two at halftime, and it was knotted at 89-89 with 4:39 left in the third when the Clippers produced an 18-5 scoring run to take control.

Kawhi Leonard scored 30 points and Paul George added 24 as the Clippers notched their fourth straight win First-year guard Shake Milton led Philadelphia with 39 points, including seven three-pointers. But with Simmons nursing a back injury and Embiid sidelined by a shoulder injury, the Sixers suffered another blow when guard Josh Richardson clashed heads with a teammate in the second quarter and exited the game.

Richardson suffered a bruised nose and is being checked for a possible concussion, the 76ers said The absence of Slovenian star Luka Doncic, who is nursing a sprained left thumb, didn't slow the Dallas Mavericks in a 111-91 victory over the Timberwolves in Minnesota.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 38 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for Dallas and Seth Curry added 27 points on 11-for-17 shooting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese man sentenced to death for virus checkpoint killing

A Chinese court has sentenced a man to death for fatally stabbing two officials at a checkpoint set up to control the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak The virus has infected more than 80,000 people and killed nearly 3,000 in mainland ...

Opposition politicians create riot in street and fight in Parliament, says Naqvi

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday targetted opposition and alleged that some of its leaders create a riot in the street and fight in Parliament. Talking to ANI, Naqvi said There are politicians from the oppositio...

Golden Cala's Lensme Creates Positive Tidal Waves in the Saudi Market

Golden Cala the sole owner of Lensme, the contact lenses brand that was founded in 2013 and exploded in popularity through recent years, can now be found in 5000 points of sales. Lensme is tremendously sought after, and the agencies across ...

Kolkata Police arrests 3 'BJP supporters' for 'goli maro...' slogan

Kolkata Police on Monday claimed to have arrested three BJP supporters for allegedly raising the incendiary desh ke gaddaro ko, goli maro ... shoot the traitors slogan while they were on their way to attend Union Home Minister Amit Shahs r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020