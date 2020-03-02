Left Menu
Happy with the progression of Bhuvi, Dhawan and Hardik: MSK Prasad

India's chief selector MSK Prasad is happy with the progression made by Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya.

Happy with the progression of Bhuvi, Dhawan and Hardik: MSK Prasad
India's chief-selector MSK Prasad (file image) . Image Credit: ANI

By Nitin Srivastava India's chief selector MSK Prasad is happy with the progression made by Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya.

His remarks came as all three players have been injured for a while now. Hardik and Bhuvneshwar last played a match for India last year while Dhawan last featured in an ODI against Australia in January this year. "I am here to watch Shikhar Dhawan playing in the DY Patil tournament. I am here especially to watch Dhawan, Bhuvi, and Hardik. I am happy with the way they are progressing," Prasad told ANI.

When asked whether his selection team would be picking the squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, Prasad said: "I have no idea about that, we will have to wait for the instructions from the secretary and BCCI president. I am not in a position to answer this". India skipper Virat Kohli failed to impress with the bat in the recently concluded tour of New Zealand.

Kohli had a tough time with the bat during the New Zealand tour as he managed to go past the fifty-run mark just once. In the Test series, he failed to even go past 20 runs. "We are talking about a legend who has been a run-machine for many years. He is also a human and he can have one odd series where he doesn't perform. One series should not go against him, he has been a phenomenal player," Prasad said. (ANI)

