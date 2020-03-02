Left Menu
Development News Edition

Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament postponed due to coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 15:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 14:57 IST
Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament postponed due to coronavirus
Image Credit: ANI

The 29th edition of the prestigious Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament was on Monday pushed from April to September in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak across the world. The Azlan Shah Cup, which was scheduled to be held in Ipoh, Malaysia from April 11 to 18, will now be held from September 24 to October 3, the organizers said in a statement.

The Azlan Shah Cup is the latest sporting event to be affected by the deadly coronavirus, which has claimed more than 3,000 lives and infected 86,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

Biden projected as winner in South Carolina, halting momentum of front-runner Sanders

American Airlines suspending flights to Milan after U.S. travel warning

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Two cases of COVID-19 reported in India- from Delhi and Telangana

Two cases of COVID-19 were reported from India on Monday, one each from the national capital and Telangana. Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored, the ministry of health and family welfare said. The person from Delhi has ...

J&K Census: First phase of house listing to began on June 1

The first phase of house listing in Jammu and Kashmir under Census 2021 will begin on June 1, officials said on Monday Census 2021 - which will be the 16th since 1881 and the 8th since Independence - will be carried out in two phases in the...

Minor girl raped last year delivers baby in Raj

A 16-year-old girl who was allegedly raped last year has delivered a baby girl in Nagaur district of Rajasthan The girl was married off to someone else in November last year, two months after the alleged rape, police said.Police registered ...

Maha: 4.5k of 16.5k cyber cases solved, over 6k arrested

Maharashtra Home Minister AnilDeshmukh on Monday said 4,532 out of 16,515 cyber casesregistered in the state between 2015-19 were solved leading tothe arrest of 6,020 peopleIn a written reply to the Assembly, Deshmukh said3,253 police perso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020