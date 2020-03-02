Chelsea will be going all out for victory: Lampard ahead of clash against Liverpool

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard insisted that his club will be going 'all out for victory' against Liverpool as both teams are gearing up for their FA Cup clash. "We'll be going all out for the victory. It's Liverpool, our fans are coming to see us in the FA Cup trying to overturn the best team in the land," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.

"It doesn't mean I might not change a couple of people, I think there might be something for freshness of legs or a couple of little different options, but I won't pick a team casually where I'm giving minutes. I'm treating it with the care I would any Premier League game," he added. Chelsea, on February 29, were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth in Premier League. Reflecting on the draw, Lampard said his club has a 'concentration issue'.

"As a group we can't be happy with it. This group has young players and experienced players and you can't be happy when you have moments when you concede like that," Lampard said. "I don't think it matters how young you are, it isn't naivete, I think there is a concentration issue. We have to concentrate even more. Games change with goals - the atmosphere in the stadium, the feelings of the other team," he added.

Chelsea will compete against Liverpool in FA Cup on March 4. (ANI)

