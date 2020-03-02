Ngakoue 'no longer interested' in deal with Jaguars

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is ready to move on from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars plan to use the franchise tag to keep him in Jacksonville in the near term.

"The Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long term contract in Jacksonville. Duval, I love you and gave you guys everything I got. I'm thankful for the journey and look forward to continuing my career elsewhere," Ngakoue wrote via Twitter early Monday. The Jaguars are expected to use the franchise designation to reserve refusal rights with Ngakoue's contract.

If the Jaguars use the tag, a trade could be the goal for Ngakoue, much like the Seattle Seahawks with defensive end Frank Clark last spring. Clark was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs and signed a $104 million deal with the eventual Super Bowl champions. Last week at the NFL Scouting Combine, Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell and head coach Doug Marrone made it clear that Ngakoue wasn't getting out of Jacksonville.

The franchise tag would carry a one-year salary of $19.3 million. Ngakoue turns 25 on March 31 but has already posted 37.5 sacks, which ranks second in franchise history.

