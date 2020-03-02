Left Menu
Rangers RHP Kluber back from broken arm

  • Updated: 02-03-2020 21:10 IST
  • Created: 02-03-2020 20:44 IST
Representative Image

Texas Rangers right-hander Corey Kluber returned to the mound for the first time since he suffered a broken arm in May 2019. Kluber pitched three innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, his first start since he was hit by a line drive on the mound against the Miami Marlins.

Then with the Cleveland Indians, Kluber was ready to come back after a rehab assignment but suffered an oblique injury. He was traded to the Rangers in the offseason. "Once you get out there and start stretching, playing catch, getting loose in the bullpen, all that stuff kinda goes away," Kluber said. "It just turns into another start, whether it's the regular season or spring training. That's kind of how everything usually goes for me."

Kluber struck out four and allowed two runs in his spring debut. Kluber is in the final season of his contract, but the Rangers have a $14 million option for 2021 on the 33-year-old.

