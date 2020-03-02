Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Sturridge handed FA ban until June for breaching betting rules

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 22:03 IST
Soccer-Sturridge handed FA ban until June for breaching betting rules

Former Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge has been suspended from all football-related activity until June 17 after he was found guilty of breaching betting rules, English football's governing body (FA) said on Monday.

Sturridge became a free agent earlier on Monday after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Turkish side Trabzonspor. He had been charged by the FA in July with 11 alleged breaches of its betting rules, nine of which were dismissed by an independent regulatory commission, and banned for six weeks -- four of which were suspended.

The 30-year-old was accused of passing on inside information about his potential transfer moves away from Liverpool in Jan. 2018 to close friends and relatives that was then used for, or in relation to, betting. However, the FA appealed against the charges and said an independent Appeal Board had found that the Regulatory Commission "misapplied the FA's rules in relation to the use of inside information and made findings of fact which could not be sustained.

"The Appeal Board agreed with the FA that the penalty originally imposed on Mr Sturridge was unduly lenient and therefore increased his effective playing ban from two weeks to four months," the FA said in a statement http://www.thefa.com/news/2020/mar/02/sturridge-suspended-020320. Sturridge's fine was also doubled to 150,000 pounds ($191,400) and the FA said world governing body FIFA confirmed the suspension would be effective worldwide.

Sturridge, who joined Trabzonspor on a three-year deal in August, had seven goals and four assists for the Turkish Super Lig side in all competitions, last making an appearance in a 2-2 draw with Besiktas last month. "We thank Daniel Sturridge for his contributions to our club and wish him success in his future career," the club said in a statement on Twitter.

Sturridge began his professional career at Manchester City in 2006, moving to Premier League rivals Chelsea three years later before sealing a switch to Liverpool in 2013. He won the Premier League, two FA Cups and the Champions League at Chelsea. He added another Champions League medal at Liverpool last season.

($1 = 0.7837 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

UK to consider opposition to digital tax in pursuit of U.S. trade deal

Britain said on Monday it would consider opposition to its plan to impose a new digital tax on big tech companies like Google, Facebook and Amazon as part of its ambition to agree a free trade deal with the United States.A 2 levy on the mon...

Environment groups say EU's planned climate law means a lost decade

Environmental groups said on Monday that a decade could be lost in Brussels plan to combat change because its planned climate law, which could tighten emission targets for member states every five years, would not kick in until 2030. The Eu...

8 new barracks at Yerawada Central Jail in Pune, says Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday informed that eight new barracks are being constructed at Yerawada Central Jail in Pune.Speaking in the state Assembly, Deshmukh informed that construction work of three barracks has been co...

Italy coronavirus death toll jumps to 52

Rome, Mar 2 AFP Italy on Monday reported a jump in the death toll from the coronavirus to 52, with more than 2,000 people infected, most of whom were in the countrys northern Lombardy regionThe civil protection agency said 18 people had die...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020