Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liverpool want to win games constantly: Jurgen Klopp

Ahead of the FA Cup clash against Chelsea, Liverpool manager said his club wants to win football games constantly.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Liverpool
  • |
  • Updated: 02-03-2020 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-03-2020 22:16 IST
Liverpool want to win games constantly: Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the FA Cup clash against Chelsea, Liverpool manager said his club wants to win football games constantly. "Yes, you don't want to lose football games. Do we want to win the game more because we lost the last one? I don't know. We want to win football games constantly. More important? I don't know," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"It's very important, the most important game we have because it's the only one we play. It's the FA Cup and we have only one chance. We have to win it if we want to go through, whichever way we use to do so. That's what we have to make sure," he said. Klopp's comments came after his club witnessed its first defeat in the Premier League this season. Liverpool, who were on a 44-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, witnessed a massive 3-0 defeat at the hands of Watford on Saturday.

Despite the defeat, Liverpool top the Premier League table with 79 points, 22 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City. The manager admitted that they did not play well in the match while adding that there are plenty of explanations for the defeat.

"Look, there are so many explanations for the defeat and it's nice that finally you have some questions because it was probably boring over the time to always speak about the same thing! But I cannot now deliver just interesting answers," he said. "It's not about the rhythm, it's not about that. We didn't play well, that's the truth and Watford hurt us in moments and situations where we are usually much better," Klopp added.

Liverpool will take on Chelsea on March 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Coronavirus a 'weapon of mass destruction'? Bogus theory gains momentum

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

IT Dept conducts raids on hawala dealers, businessmen in Chhattisgarh,reveal 'unaccounted cash' being paid to public servants

Based on intelligence inputs, the Income Tax Department has conducted raids on a group of individuals, hawala dealers, and businessmen in Chhattisgarhs Raipur and revealed unaccounted cash from liquor and mining businesses that were being p...

Sports News Roundup: Joshua to fight Pulev at Tottenham Stadium; LeBron, Lakers outlast Zion, Pels

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Joshua to fight Pulev at Tottenham Stadium on June 20World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will face Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, the IBFs mandatory challenger, at Tottenham Hotspurs 62,00...

Giambattista Valli celebrates Parisian attitude in catwalk show

Giambattista Valli paid homage to the innate style and apparently effortless chic of the emblematic Parisian woman at his fashion show in the French capital on Monday, as the Italian designer celebrated his 15 years in the business.Valli, w...

UK to consider opposition to digital tax in pursuit of U.S. trade deal

Britain said on Monday it would consider opposition to its plan to impose a new digital tax on big tech companies like Google, Facebook and Amazon as part of its ambition to agree a free trade deal with the United States.A 2 levy on the mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020