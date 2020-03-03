Warriors recall Curry from G League

The Golden State Warriors recalled star guard Stephen Curry from Santa Cruz of the G League on Monday. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player practiced with Santa Cruz on Monday and is one step closer to playing his first game for Golden State since breaking his left hand on Oct. 30.

Curry, who turns 32 on March 14, averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds in four games this season before the injury. The Warriors announced Saturday that the six-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion "remains on-schedule for a return to play at some point in March."

Golden State's next game is Tuesday night at Denver. The Warriors then open a four-game homestand on Thursday night against Toronto, the team that defeated them in the 2019 NBA Finals. Curry has been with the Warriors since 2009, when they drafted the Davidson product with the No. 7 overall pick. In 698 career regular-season games, he is averaging 23.5 points, 6.6 assists and 4.5 boards while shooting 43.5 percent from three-point range.

--Field Level Media

