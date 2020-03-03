Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jets hope to end slump against Sabres

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 04:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 04:53 IST
Jets hope to end slump against Sabres

The Winnipeg Jets hope a bit of rest and a return to their home ice will end a slump when the Jets host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. The Jets are 1-3-1 over their last five games, including a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Despite outshooting the Oilers by a 41-22 margin in the game, Winnipeg was burned on the power play, allowing Edmonton to go 2-for-2 with the extra attacker.

"We're going to win more games than [we'll lose] playing that way," forward Kyle Connor said. "I think we just played so hard, battled, and we outscored them five-on-five. We could have been a little sharper on the special teams, but that's the way she goes." Winnipeg entered the game having killed 31 of 33 penalties over its previous 14 games.

After a gruelling stretch of schedule of that saw them play 14 games within a 26-day span in February, the Jets enjoy two days between games to refocus in advance of a three-game homestand. The Jets are one of five teams bunched within four points of each other for the two Western Conference wild-card positions.

The Sabres and Jets are only recently removed from their first meeting of the season, as Kyle Okposo scored both goals in a 2-1 Sabres' victory in Buffalo on Feb. 23. Since that win, however, the Sabres have gone 0-3-0 on the first three games of their four-game road trip. The losing streak has dropped Buffalo 12 points out of an Eastern Conference playoff berth entering Monday, and in need of a borderline miraculous run over their final 17 games to reach the postseason.

Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes saw Buffalo surrender five unanswered goals after holding a 2-0 lead through the first period. The Sabres allowed three of Arizona's goals within a 5:10 stretch of the second period. "It's disappointing. ... They scored one and we kind of stopped playing instead of settling things down," forward Marcus Johansson said of that second-period breakdown. "It kind of snowballed and they got three."

Buffalo has only 24 points from 32 road games this season. The team's struggles away from home are mirrored by goalie Carter Hutton, Tuesday's probable starter. Hutton has a 2.68 goals-against average in 15 home games this season but only a 3.68 GAA over 14 road games. Victor Olofsson (lower-body injury) is questionable for Tuesday's game. The forward left during the second period against the Coyotes and didn't return.

Patrik Laine (lower-body injury) and Josh Morrissey (upper-body injury) are both day-to-day for the Jets. Laine didn't play on Saturday, while Morrissey has missed Winnipeg's last four games. Connor Hellebuyck (27-21-5, 2.67 GAA) will likely start in net for Winnipeg.

Mark Scheifele leads all Jets scorers with 70 points, and the forward has been on a hot streak. Though Scheifele's six-game point streak ended on Saturday, he still has 11 points (five goals, six assists) over his last seven games. Jack Eichel, Buffalo's leading scorer, hasn't recorded a point over his last four games. Over his five-year NHL career, Eichel has never gone more than five straight games without a point.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Blackhawks still dreaming of playoffs as Ducks visit

After closing a four-game road trip with their first pair of consecutive victories in more than a month, the Chicago Blackhawks return to the United Center for Tuesdays matchup with the Anaheim Ducks with renewed confidence. And, Chicago ho...

Child drowns at sea off Greece in first fatality after Turkey opens border

A young Syrian boy died on Monday after being pulled from the sea when a boat capsized off the Greek island of Lesbos, Greek officials said, the first reported fatality since Turkey opened its border last week to let migrants reach Europe. ...

WRAPUP 6-Coronavirus spreading fast outside China, airports to increase screenings

The new coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers. World Health Organization WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said alm...

Jets hope to end slump against Sabres

The Winnipeg Jets hope a bit of rest and a return to their home ice will end a slump when the Jets host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. The Jets are 1-3-1 over their last five games, including a 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Satur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020