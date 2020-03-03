Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Joshua to fight Pulev at Tottenham stadium on June 20

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will face Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, the IBF's mandatory challenger, at Tottenham Hotspur's 62,000-seater stadium on June 20, Pulev said on Monday. "The contract is already officially signed," the 38-year-old former European amateur super-heavyweight champion Pulev said on his Facebook page. "I am happy to be able to show the world how strong I am." Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of the new coronavirus: ICE HOCKEY NBA roundup: LeBron, Lakers outlast Zion, Pels

LeBron James had a triple-double as the visiting Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of All-Star forward Anthony Davis and defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 122-114 on Sunday night. Davis, who averaged 36 points as the Lakers won the first three meetings with his former team, sat out because of knee soreness one night after a 105-88 loss at Memphis in which L.A. had a season-low point total. In Fukushima, Olympic torch relay faces cool welcome from nuclear evacuees

Dressed in protective plastic coveralls and white booties, Yuji Onuma stood in front of the row of derelict buildings that included his house, and sighed as he surveyed his old neighborhood. On the once-bustling main street, reddish weeds poked out of cracked pavements in front of abandoned shops with caved-in walls and crumbling roofs. Nearby, thousands of black plastic bags filled with irradiated soil were stacked in a former rice field. IIHF cancels six tournaments over coronavirus

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has cancelled six world championship tournaments in March and April amid the continued outbreak of coronavirus, it said on Monday. The decision to cancel four men's under-18 tournaments and two women's world championship events in lower divisions in Estonia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Luxembourg, Poland and Spain was made on the advice of the governing body's medical committee. Tiger falls out of top 10 in World Golf Rankings

Tiger Woods dropped outside the top 10 in the Official World Golf Rankings on Monday, falling just one spot to No. 11 after being bumped by Englishman Tommy Fleetwood. Woods had been inside the top 10 for nearly a year, ever since his win at The Masters last April when he jumped from No. 12 to No. 6. He reached as high as No. 5, but the 44-year-old Woods has steadily fallen in the rankings after making only two official starts this season. NHL roundup: Flyers beat Rangers for sixth straight win

Travis Konecny and Derek Grant each recorded a goal and an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers extended their winning streak to a season-high six games with a 5-3 victory over the host New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon. The Flyers tied a season high with three power-play goals and added a short-handed tally en route to their ninth win in the past 10 meetings with the Rangers. Philadelphia also improved to 16-5-1 in its last 22 games and remained three points behind Washington for the lead in the Metropolitan Division. Boxing: Third Fury v Wilder fight is on, says Warren

A third fight between WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and American Deontay Wilder is on and set for the United States by early July, the Briton's promoter Frank Warren said on Monday. Fury took the title in Las Vegas on Feb. 22 with a seventh-round stoppage of Wilder, who fought the Briton to a split-decision draw in their first meeting in December 2018. Johnson skipping Olympics to focus on FedEx Cup playoffs-report

Former world number one Dustin Johnson will skip this year's Tokyo Olympics to focus on the PGA Tour's season-ending playoffs, his manager has told Golfweek. Johnson, who withdrew from the 2016 Rio Games over concerns about the Zika virus, is the first highly-ranked player to take a pass on the July 24-Aug. 9 Olympics, an event that has had a shadow cast over it because of the spreading coronavirus. Reports: Cowboys to use exclusive franchise tag on QB Prescott

Dak Prescott will receive the exclusive franchise tag as the Dallas Cowboys continue to push for a long-term deal. According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are focused on signing Prescott to a multi-year contract. The exclusive franchise tag prevents players from negotiating with other teams, effectively ending all aspects of free agency outside of the player's current team.

