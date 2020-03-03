Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ellyse Perry ruled out of remainder of Women's T20 World Cup

Australia's all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Tuesday was ruled out of the remainder of the Women's T20 World Cup.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 07:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 07:36 IST
Ellyse Perry ruled out of remainder of Women's T20 World Cup
Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry . Image Credit: ANI

Australia's all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Tuesday was ruled out of the remainder of the Women's T20 World Cup. The all-rounder sustained an injury on her right hamstring in the match against New Zealand on Monday. She was attempting to do a run-out and in the process, ended up injuring her right hamstring.

The severity of the injury means that she will also miss Australia's tour of South Africa later this month. "Ellyse sustained a high-grade right hamstring injury that is expected to keep her out of the game for a significant period of time. We are currently exploring management options and will continue to support Ellyse through her recovery," Australian Team Doctor, Pip Inge, said in an official statement.

Australia's head coach Matthew Mott praised Perry for the courage she has displayed throughout the Women's T20 World Cup and expressed confidence in the Australian squad's ability to step up in her absence. "Ellyse is a key member of our squad and has been for a long period of time and on a personal level we're disappointed that she won't have the opportunity to finish the tournament," Mott said.

"She gives her absolute all every time she takes to the field for her country and that was evident again against New Zealand in the selfless manner in which she threw herself into her batting, bowling and fielding performances," he added. Perry will remain a member of Australia's 15-player squad, with no changes to be made.

Australia had managed to defeat New Zealand in its final group stage match to progress to the semi-finals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

18 killed as boat sinks in Brazilian Amazon

Sao Paulo, Mar 3 AFP At least 18 people were killed when a riverboat sank in the Amazon rainforest region, Brazilian authorities said Monday, as survivors described fleeing the foundering boat in terror. The ferry was taking passengers up t...

Bogdanovic leads Jazz past injury-plagued Cavaliers

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 of his 28 points in the first half to help the visiting Utah Jazz to a 126-113 victory over the injury-riddled Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. Bogdanovic highlighted his performance with five 3-pointers for t...

Colombia's Constitutional Court rules against legalizing abortion in first 16 weeks of pregnancy

Colombias Constitutional Court ruled on Monday against legalizing abortions in up to the first 16 weeks of pregnancy and said the procedure would continue to be allowed in just three specific cases.The decision dashed the hopes of those who...

Peace deal with Taliban is conditions-based agreement: US Defence Secretary

The peace deal signed with the Taliban in Doha over the weekend is a conditions-based agreement, US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has said, reiterating that this is an important first step towards a political solution to end the war in Afgha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020