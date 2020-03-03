Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wobbling Juve, Inter aim for cup glory amid coronavirus chaos

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 09:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 09:26 IST
Wobbling Juve, Inter aim for cup glory amid coronavirus chaos

Milan, Mar 3 (AFP) Juventus and Inter Milan can get their seasons back on track with Italian Cup semi-final return-legs midweek, which take place amid Serie A fixture chaos caused by the coronavirus. Locked in a battle for the league title the pair have been overtaken by surprise package Lazio as the city of Rome remains relatively untouched by COVID-19, which has caused havoc in the north of the country, killing 52 people.

Inter, who travel to Napoli on Thursday hoping to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg at the San Siro, haven't played in Italy since being beaten at Lazio on February 16 as the virus concentrated in the Lombardy and Veneto regions. Their home match against Sampdoria and the weekend's schedule title clash with Juve were both postponed, provoking a furious reaction from the club's CEO Beppe Marotta, who wanted the match played behind closed doors.

Two Europa League last 32 matches against Ludogorets is all Inter have had for preparation in that time, and their disrupted schedule comes in the midst of a dip in domestic form that has left the former league leaders third behind Lazio and traditional rivals Juve. - Gattuso cracks Napoli whip - ============================== They face stiff opposition in Napoli, who look a side reborn since Gennaro Gattuso replaced Carlo Ancelotti as coach in December.

They have surged up the Serie A table into sixth and impressed when they held Barcelona to a draw at the Stadio San Paolo in midweek. The reigning league champions meanwhile host AC Milan in the other semi-final on Wednesday in a match that will be open to the public, or at least a portion of it.

The Italian government decreed a halt to sports events in the regions of Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia Romagna and provinces in Liguria and Le Marche badly hit by the virus until March 8, unless the event is held behind closed doors. The decree also bans fans from those areas from making away trips.

Juventus announced that only fans from from areas not named by the government would be able to travel to Turin (in Piedmont) to watch the match. They face a Milan side whose only defeat in 2020 so far came against Inter in a thrilling derby last month and who were unlucky to come away from the first leg with only a 1-1 draw.

However Maurizio Sarri's side will be favourites despite ropey recent form that has seen them lose to Napoli and Hellas Verona and scrape past relegation fodder Brescia and SPAL. Their 1-0 defeat to Lyon in the Champions League led to questions over Sarri's future on the Juve bench, and should Milan reach the final with a first ever win at the Allianz Stadium the calls for his dismissal will only become louder.

Fixtures (times GMT; first leg scores in brackets): Wednesday Juventus v AC Milan (1945) (1-1) Thursday Napoli v Inter Milan (1945) (1-0) (AFP) APA APA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Project launched to ease water woes in five Vidarbha villages

The Dawoodi Bohra community in association with an NGO has launched an initiative to increase the water storage capacity of five drought-prone villages in Maharashtras Yavatmal district. The Project Rise Water Security will be undertaken in...

Kohli indicates 'mini transition' of pace unit in near future

The Indian pace bowlers arent getting any younger and teams think-tank realises the need to get the next crop of speed merchants ready in the near future, said skipper Virat Kohli. While Jasprit Bumrah is expected to lead the pace pack for ...

Coronavirus death toll climbs to 2,943 in China, infected cases witness surge globally

The coronavirus death toll in China climbed to 2,943 with 31 more deaths, while 125 confirmed cases were reported, the lowest since the virus outbreak in the country, Chinese health officials said on Tuesday even as the deadly disease wreck...

Soccer-Arteta says worth risking youngsters as Arsenal make FA Cup quarters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was happy to take the risk of playing his youngsters in the FA Cup after they helped seal a 2-0 victory at Portsmouth on Monday that secured a place in the quarter-finals of the competition. Arteta made ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020