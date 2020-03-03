Left Menu
Rugby-Stormers suffer injury blow as Du Toit goes under knife twice

  Updated: 03-03-2020 19:31 IST
Stormers' South Africa loose forward Pieter-Steph du Toit has had two separate operations in the last two days following a thigh injury and will be out of action for the next two months, officials said on Tuesday. The World Rugby Player of the Year suffered the injury in Saturday’s Super Rugby clash against Auckland Blues and underwent surgery on Sunday and Monday to relieve a build-up of blood after suffering bad bruising on his thigh.

It is a major blow to the Stormers, who began the Super Rugby season with four straight wins but then were beaten surprisingly easily 33-14 by the Blues at home on Saturday. “We look forward to his recovery and to have him back. He is obviously a huge player for us. The plan was to rest him now in any case,” Stormers coach John Dobson told local media.

The Stormers have a bye this weekend before taking on the Sharks in Durban on March 14. Du Toit is the third major injury blow in a month for the Stormers, who expect their South Africa captain Siya Kolisi back next month after a knee injury but must cope without Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi for the rest of the Super Rugby season.

Mbonambi suffered a hamstring injury in the Stormers’ first game of the season at the beginning of February. (Writing by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)

