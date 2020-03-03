Left Menu
Soccer-Man City's Guardiola sets sights on next trophy after League Cup win

  Updated: 03-03-2020 20:29 IST
After lifting the League Cup at Wembley over the weekend, Manchester City have already turned their focus to defending their FA Cup title, manager Pep Guardiola said on Tuesday. City beat Aston Villa on Sunday to win their third consecutive League Cup title -- Guardiola's eighth trophy with the club since taking over in 2016.

The Spaniard, who also won 21 trophies with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, said City must have a "big club" mentality of moving on to the next available trophy ahead of Wednesday's FA Cup fifth round tie at Sheffield Wednesday. "I learned at big clubs that when they win a trophy, they go to take a shower and then they think about the next. It's so nice what we have done in the last three years but tomorrow we have another 'final'," Guardiola told reporters.

"Away in the FA Cup is always difficult, for the fact how important this competition is for clubs in England. But we can go through to the quarter-finals and that is what we have to do. We have to be focused on that." City won the domestic treble last season, which also included the Premier League title, but Guardiola accepts it is no longer possible to reel in runaway league leaders Liverpool.

Juergen Klopp's side have suffered only one defeat and one draw in 28 matches to build a 22-point lead over second-placed City. "The gap is what it is," Guardiola said. "After 28 fixtures, the gap is this... because they deserve it... No doubts about this. They lost one game, they draw another one, it's because they deserve to be there.

"The league is deserved and it's done. In other competitions we have won two this season (including the Community Shield). "Now we have the cup and the Premier League because we have to improve to finish second and get the most points as possible."

City are also still in the running for the Champions League title. Guardiola's men will take a 2-1 advantage into the the second leg of their last 16 tie when they host Real Madrid on March 17. Guardiola confirmed Claudio Bravo would continue to play in goal while striker Sergio Aguero is fit after suffering a knock in the final at Wembley.

However, winger Leroy Sane is still not fit after missing the last six months with a knee injury. "No, Leroy is not ready," Guardiola said. "Six months out, it's a process. You feel good but confidence... he's doing the normal steps to come back."

