Fit-again Pandya blazes his way to a whirlwind 105 off 39 balls in DY Patil T20 Cup

  • Navimumbai
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 21:22 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 21:22 IST
On a comeback trail, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya smashed his way to a sensational 105 in just 39 balls for Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup here on Friday. Hardik, who returned to competitive cricket last week after undergoing a back surgery, slammed eight fours and 10 sixes in his sizzling innings as Reliance 1 posted 252 for five against CAG in the Group C encounter.

Playing his second match post surgery, Pandya also claimed five wickets in a splendid all-round show as Reliance 1 bowled out CAG for 151 to claim a 101 run win in their final league match at the Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli. The sensational performance of the all-rounder from Baroda was watched by chairman of selectors MSK Prasad.

Pandya has been on the road to recovery after going under the knife following a lower-back injury five months ago. The 26-year-old, who missed out of the New Zealand tour, had started bowling at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after returning from a check-up in UK. Earlier in the day, Western Railway chased down Canara Bank's 174-7 in just 13.1 overs to seal their quarter-final place..

