Coronavirus scare: IOC forms Joint Task Force ahead of Tokyo Olympics

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board on Tuesday announced that they have already created a joint task force which involves IOC, Tokyo 2020, the host city of Tokyo, the government of Japan and the World Health Organization (WHO).

  • Lausanne
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 23:27 IST
  • Created: 03-03-2020 23:27 IST
Olympics logo . Image Credit: ANI

Amid coronavirus outbreak, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board on Tuesday announced that they have already created a joint task force which involves IOC, Tokyo 2020, the host city of Tokyo, the government of Japan and the World Health Organization (WHO). IOC said that they created the joint task force in mid-February and will continue to follow the advice of WHO.

"The IOC EB heard a report on all the measures taken so far to address the coronavirus situation, which was followed by a comprehensive discussion. A joint task force had already been created in mid-February, involving the IOC, Tokyo 2020, the host city of Tokyo, the government of Japan and the World Health Organization (WHO). The IOC EB appreciates and supports the measures being taken, which constitute an important part of Tokyo's plans to host safe and secure Games," IOC said in a statement. IOC further stated that they encourage all athletes to continue to prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"It also praised the great unity and solidarity of the athletes, National Olympic Committees, International Federations and governments. It welcomed their close collaboration and flexibility with regard to the preparations for the Games, and particularly the qualification events," the statement read. "All stakeholders continue to work closely together to address the challenges of the coronavirus. The IOC EB encourages all athletes to continue to prepare for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020," it added.

The Games are scheduled to commence from July 24 and will conclude on August 9, 2020. (ANI)

