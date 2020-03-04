Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heat hope to maintain momentum against Magic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 00:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 00:57 IST
Heat hope to maintain momentum against Magic

The Miami Heat put their three-game winning streak on the line Wednesday night against the visiting Orlando Magic. Miami shocked the NBA's best team with a 105-89 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. The Heat became the first team to beat the 52-9 Bucks twice this season.

"I feel like we can play with anybody," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "My teammates believe that. Our coaches believe that. And this city (Miami) believes that." But while the Heat have proved they can be giant-killers -- they are 2-0 against Milwaukee this season -- they are just 4-4 in their past eight games, with maddening losses to three of the five worst franchises in the NBA at the moment in the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Magic aren't nearly as bad as those three teams ... or as good as the Bucks, whom they trail by 25 games in the Eastern Conference. They are currently in playoff position, and they have owned the Heat to a certain extent over the past few years. One trend that certainly favors the Heat on Wednesday is home court. Miami has the third-best home record in the NBA at 26-4, and Orlando is just 11-19 on the road.

The Magic under coach Steve Clifford are known for tight defensive and a lack of explosion on offense. But over the past eight games -- during which Orlando is 5-3 -- the Magic have rewritten that script. They are averaging 119.8 points during that span, including a 130-107 loss to the visiting Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. "That was incredibly disappointing," Clifford said of Orlando's effort against Portland. "It was lackluster defense."

Magic forward Aaron Gordon, who had started 21 consecutive games, did not play against Portland due to a sore knee. He is questionable for Miami. Gordon, who ranks third on the Magic in scoring (14.4) and second in rebounds (7.6), is one of three Orlando forwards on the injured list. Jonathan Isaac and Al-Farouq Aminu are out due to knee injuries.

The Heat have two key players on their injured list -- rookie guard Tyler Herro and center Meyers Leonard -- both out due to ankle injuries. Orlando, which is 9-6 against Miami the past few years, trails the series 2-1 this season. A victory for Miami on Wednesday would clinch the series for the Heat for the first time since 2015-16.

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando's 6-11, 260-pound center, has long given the Heat nightmares. In 28 career games against Miami, he is averaging a double-double with 17.8 points and 10.8 rebounds. Overall this season, Vucevic leads Orlando in scoring (19.3) and rebounds (10.8). He also ranks third in assists (3.6).

Adebayo, a first-time All-Star this year, presents a fascinating matchup with Vucevic because they are both versatile centers. Adebayo leads Miami in rebounds (10.5) and blocks (1.3), and he ranks tied for second in assists (5.1) and third in scoring (16.2). On Monday, he helped hold reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo to a season-low-tying 13 points. Antetokounmpo made just 6 of 18 shots, including 1 of 10 when Adebayo was guarding him.

"That's been my challenge -- go out and guard the best player," Adebayo said. "Get it done on both ends. It's been working out pretty well." --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

Infosys joins IBM’s new public cloud ecosystem

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump, U.S. lawmakers near agreement on coronavirus emergency funding

The U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump on Wednesday were coalescing around emergency legislation to battle the spreading coronavirus with as much as 9 billion in new funding that would immediately be available to stem a health crisis....

Capitals host Flyers in Metropolitan showdown

The Philadelphia Flyers are riding a six-game winning streak and have jumped to second place in the Metropolitan Division, just three points behind the Capitals entering Wednesdays clash in Washington. The Capitals 40-19-6, 86 points and Fl...

Blue Jackets RW Bjorkstrand has ankle surgery

Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair his injured ankle. The surgery was performed by Dr. Greg Bellisari and Dr. Scott Van Aman in Columbus, Ohio.Bjorkstrand is expected to be sid...

Soccer-Juventus-Milan cup match postponed over coronavirus concerns

The Coppa Italia semi-final second leg match between Juventus and AC Milan in Turin on Wednesday has been postponed indefinitely because of concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, the ANSA news agency and other Italian media said on Tuesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020