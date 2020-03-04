Report: Beckham featured in shoot for new Browns uniforms

Who knows what this ultimately means but Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is being featured in the team's secret reveal of its new uniforms planned for April, according to a report by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday. Saying early in the offseason that "no one knows what the future holds," Beckham underwent surgery in January to repair a core muscle injury that plagued him throughout this season.

Beckham went on to dismiss any doubts about leaving Cleveland when he told Cleveland.com, "It's just done. It's time to put it to bed. I'm going to be here. There's nothing more to talk about." However, last August, after being acquired by the Browns for the Nos. 17 and 95 draft picks in 2019 and safety Jabrill Peppers, he told Sports Illustrated the New York Giants had better trade offers but chose to send him to Cleveland "to die."

"This wasn't no business move," he told writer Ben Baskin. "This was personal. They thought they'd send me here to die." The Browns' new duds will be their first change since 2015, but Beckham reportedly was front and center in some of the photoshoots that have taken place.

"As the Cleveland Browns get set to unveil some new uniforms in April, they've done some of the shoots -- very confidential, hopefully for them, nothing leaks. Among the players very, very involved in their uniform reveal is Odell Beckham Jr.," Rapoport reported Tuesday. "If you wondered, 'Is this organization planning to have him for 2020?' the answer, very clearly, is yes," he added.

Beckham, 27, recorded 74 receptions for 1,035 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 16 games in 2019. He spent his five seasons with the Giants.

