Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Lampard hails 'throwback' Chelsea midfielder Gilmour

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 04:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 04:46 IST
Soccer-Lampard hails 'throwback' Chelsea midfielder Gilmour

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard described 18-year-old midfielder Billy Gilmour as a "throwback" after the young Scot's superb display in the 2-0 FA Cup win over Liverpool on Tuesday.

Gilmour was handed only his third start in the fifth-round match, having also been selected for a couple of League Cup ties, and seized his chance with an assured performance in a high-tempo tie. Lampard has given youth a chance this season with Mason Mount, a regular starter, also impressive against Liverpool.

The diminutive Gilmour really caught the eye though with his incisive passing, tackling and fearlessness on the ball. Lampard could hardly contain the smile when asked about the player snapped up from the Rangers academy.

"What an incredible performance for a young player," Lampard told the BBC. "He was a calm head in that first five or 10 minutes. He's a throwback of a midfielder. "Can you put your foot in? Yes. Can you make angles to play the passes? Yes. He's only slight in stature but he's huge in personality. He deserves people to talk about him after a performance like that."

Goals by Willian in the 13th minute, courtesy of a ghastly mistake by Liverpool keeper Adrian, and Ross Barkley in the 64th minute, made it a great night for the eight-time Cup winners. They were indebted to recalled goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to keep them ahead though as the Spaniard, dropped in January, made three saves in quick succession from Sadio Mane, Divock Origi and Liverpool teenager Curtis Jones.

"I was really pleased for Kepa," Lampard said. "It's not easy because all players want to play and a goalkeeper gets scrutinised more than any other position and he made some good saves. He's shown good character and he played well." Liverpool's third defeat in four games, following Saturday's shock 3-0 loss at Watford that ended their 44-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, can hardly be described as a mini-crisis.

Juergen Klopp's side are 22 points clear in the Premier League and within touching distance of a first league title in 30 years. They will also be confident of overturning a 1-0 deficit against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Yet there are signs that Liverpool are misfiring with eight goals conceded in four games and three consecutive away defeats in all competitions for the first time since November 2014 under former manager Brendan Rodgers.

"Look, it went our way for so long because we defended outstandingly," Klopp told reporters. "Usually you don't get a lot of chances against us and stuff like this, but now we have to admit that in the last three games -- (maybe) four -- we have conceded absolutely too many goals, that's true. "I am not worried about the momentum -- momentum is not something you get as a present, you have to get it to keep it. We have always a chance to get it back."

He will hope it returns on Saturday against Bournemouth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Tornadoes kill at least 25 in Tennessee on Super Tuesday, crews search for missing

A string of tornadoes tore through Nashville, Tennessee, and surrounding counties early on Tuesday, killing at least 25 people, leaving others missing and reducing neighborhoods to rubble as voters across the state cast ballots in the Super...

U.S. senators want Britain to reconsider using Huawei equipment

Twenty Republican and Democratic U.S. senators came together on Tuesday to urge British lawmakers to reconsider their governments decision to allow Chinas Huawei to be among the suppliers for the countrys 5G mobile telephone network, the la...

A future without snow? French ski resorts adapt to warming climate

By Elena Berton PARIS, March 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As France grapples with its second warmest winter since 1900, once popular ski resorts are grappling with some tough choices bring in fresh snow, find new tourist activities, or di...

Resurgent Biden projected to win Virginia, Sanders takes Vermont on Super Tuesday

Joe Biden was projected to take Virginia and front-runner Bernie Sanders was declared the winner in his home state of Vermont as polls closed in those two states on Tuesday, the biggest day of voting in the Democratic presidential nominatin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020