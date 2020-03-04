Spurs’ Duncan filling in for Popovich vs. Hornets

Former San Antonio Spurs superstar Tim Duncan is taking the place of Gregg Popovich to run the team during Tuesday's road game against the Charlotte Hornets while the veteran head coach deals with personal business, the club announced. Duncan, who played 19 seasons for the Spurs and led them to five NBA titles while playing for Popovich from 1997-2016, has been an assistant coach since July 2019. Duncan will not address the media, as he is letting assistant coach Will Hardy fill that role before and after the game.

Duncan, 43, was a temporary replacement for Popovich on Nov. 16, when the head coach was ejected in the third quarter of a game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Portland went on to win 121-116. While assistants Hardy and Becky Hammon also were involved in coaching the team during that game, Popovich indicated during his postgame press conference that Duncan was designated the acting head coach.

Duncan, a three-time NBA Finals MVP, was recently named one of eight finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The No. 1 overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft out of Wake Forest, he is the Spurs' all-time leader in games (1,392), points (26,496), rebounds (15,091) and blocked shots (3,020).

In December 2016, he became the eighth player to have his number, No. 21, retired by the Spurs franchise. --Field Level Media

