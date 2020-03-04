Left Menu
Davis scores 37 as Lakers smash 76ers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  Updated: 04-03-2020 11:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 11:16 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@Lakers)

Anthony Davis had 37 points, 13 rebounds, and four steals, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 120-107 victory over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. Davis, who also had two blocks, converted 13 of 19 shots from the floor, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range. He scored 26 points in the first half.

LeBron James contributed 22 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds for the Lakers, winners of nine of their past 10. Dwight Howard added 11 points, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Avery Bradley chipped in 10 apiece. Glenn Robinson III led the Sixers with 25 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Tobias Harris finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for Philadelphia, which played without All-Stars Joel Embiid (shoulder), Ben Simmons (back) and Josh Richardson (concussion).

Sixers guard Shake Milton, who scored a career-high 39 points in a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, had 12 points and six assists. Mike Scott and Alec Burks also contributed 12 points for Philadelphia, and Furkan Korkmaz had 11. The Lakers took control of the contest in the second quarter. After the Sixers held a 44-31 lead following a 3-pointer by Robinson with 8:49 left in the second quarter, the Lakers went on a 34-10 tear for the rest of the quarter for a 65-54 advantage at the break.

Los Angeles outscored the Sixers 37-19 in the second, much of it coming from Davis, who had 18 points on 7-of-7 shooting in the quarter. A 10-0 surge in the opening two minutes of the third quarter increased the margin to 21. The Sixers pulled within 80-71 after a basket by Harris midway through the third, but the Lakers pushed the gap to 96-80 heading into the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia, which lost its ninth consecutive road game, got no closer than eight the rest of the way. The Lakers outshot the Sixers 53.5 percent to 44.7 percent from the floor.

Alex Caruso (hamstring) missed the contest for the Lakers.

