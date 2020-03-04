Left Menu
Soccer-Wanyama joins Montreal Impact from Tottenham

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 11:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 11:51 IST
Montreal Impact have signed Kenya international skipper Victor Wanyama from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur on a three-year contract, the Major League Soccer club said. The 28-year-old midfielder joins Montreal, who are managed by Arsenal great Thierry Henry, having scored seven goals in 97 appearances for Spurs in all competitions after joining the London side from Southampton in 2016.

"When I spoke to Thierry and he told me he wanted me to join him in Montreal, I didn't have to think twice," Wanyama told the club's website. "He has always been a player I've admired and I'm really happy to get the opportunity to work with him." Montreal, who finished ninth in the MLS Eastern Conference last season, beat New England Revolution 2-1 in their opening game of the new campaign on Saturday.

