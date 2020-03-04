Left Menu
NHL roundup: DeBrusk, Bruins edge Lightning

Representative Image

Boston's Jake DeBrusk scored the game-winning goal in his 200th NHL game Tuesday night, sending the Bruins to a 2-1 win over the host Tampa Bay Lightning in a matchup of the Eastern Conference's top two clubs. Brad Marchand notched his 28th marker, and Torey Krug, David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle assisted on goals for Boston, which earned its league-best 42nd victory and has won 14 of 17, including three in a row.

Tuukka Rask stopped 20 of 21 shots to go to 12-3-1 in his last 16 games. Tampa Bay's Mitchell Stephens scored, and Tyler Johnson and Barclay Goodrow recorded helpers. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy posted 33 saves for the Lightning, who fell to 1-5-1 in their past six games since an 11-game win streak.

Canadiens 6, Islanders 2 Brendan Gallagher scored to start the first-period flurry for visiting Montreal, which cruised past New York.

Jeff Petry and Charles Hudon also scored in the first period, and Paul Byron scored in the second. Jordan Weal and Joel Armia added goals late in the third for the Canadiens, who have won two straight and four of six (4-1-1). Goalie Carey Price made 20 saves. Brock Nelson and Ryan Pulock scored in the third period for the Islanders, who have lost four straight (0-2-2) and eight of 10 (2-6-2).

Blues 3, Rangers 1 Brayden Schenn scored the tiebreaking goal with 10:04 remaining in the third period, and surging St. Louis extended its winning streak to eight games with a win over host New York.

Schenn scored for the fifth straight game and reached 25 goals for the fourth time in his career by scoring on a fluky play. Colton Parayko had a power-play goal in the second period and an assist for St. Louis. Schwartz added an empty-net goal with six seconds left. Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal in the first period for the Rangers, who dropped their third straight game.

Penguins 7, Senators 3 Bryan Rust had a hat trick as Pittsburgh topped visiting Ottawa to end a six-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh's top line combined for eight points: Sidney Crosby and Jason Zucker each had a goal and two assists, and Conor Sheary had a goal and an assist. Crosby's second assist made him the sixth-fastest in NHL history to 800, in 980 games. John Marino also scored and Evgeni Malkin had four assists for Pittsburgh. Goaltender Matt Murray made 23 saves. Jayce Hawryluk, Brady Tkachuk and Connor Brown scored, and Craig Anderson made 28 saves for Ottawa, which had won two straight.

Golden Knights 3, Devils 0 Robin Lehner notched his first shutout of the season, and William Karlsson and Max Pacioretty each had a goal and an assist to lead Vegas to a victory over New Jersey in Las Vegas.

Ryan Reaves also scored a goal for Vegas. It was the ninth win in the past 10 games for the Golden Knights. Lehner, playing in his 300th career NHL game and second with Vegas after being acquired from Chicago at the trade deadline, finished with 27 saves for his 15th career shutout. Mackenzie Blackwood made 29 saves for the Devils, who had a six-game point streak snapped, tied for their longest of the season.

Blackhawks 6, Ducks 2 Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist, and Patrick Kane and Alex Nylander each had a goal and an assist as host Chicago earned its third straight victory with a rout of Anaheim.

David Kampf and Drake Caggiula also scored for the Blackhawks, who got two assists from Adam Boqvist. Corey Crawford, who has allowed two goals or fewer in 11 of his past 16 starts for Chicago, made 37 saves for the win. Anaheim's John Gibson stopped 19 of 24 shots before Ryan Miller entered in relief and stopped 15 of 16 shots. The Ducks started a two-game road back-to-back with their sixth loss in eight games.

Jets 3, Sabres 1 Kyle Connor recorded two goals and an assist to lead Winnipeg over visiting Buffalo.

Connor's 34th and 35th goals of the season set a career-high for the Winnipeg forward, who has scored in each of his past four games. Tucker Poolman scored a short-handed goal for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck saved 25 of 26 shots to earn the win. The Sabres, who got a goal from Rasmus Ristolainen, have lost four consecutive games, all during a nightmarish road trip. Buffalo has been outscored 15-7 over that 0-4-0 stretch.

Wild 3, Predators 1 Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist for his fifth straight multi-point game, and Zach Parise scored in his third straight as Minnesota beat Nashville in Saint Paul, Minn.

Luke Kunin returned from a five-game injury absence to score his 14th of the season for the Wild, who have won six of eight and are amid a 10-4-1 stretch while moving one point ahead of the Predators in the race for playoff position in the Western Conference. Alex Stalock made 37 saves for his fifth victory in his last six starts for Minnesota. The Predators have dropped three straight following a 6-1-1 stretch since last March. Craig Smith scored for Nashville.

Oilers 2, Stars 1 (OT) Alex Chiasson scored 1:08 into overtime to lift visiting Edmonton to a victory over Dallas.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins celebrated his 600th NHL game by scoring a power-play goal, and Mikko Koskinen made 42 saves for the Oilers, who have won three in a row. Defenseman John Klingberg scored a power-play goal and Anton Khudobin finished with 25 saves to fall to 6-1-1 at home this season for the Stars, who have dropped three in a row following a 7-1-1 stretch.

Sharks 5, Maple Leafs 2 Evander Kane scored two goals, and San Jose stretched its winning streak to three games with a victory over visiting Toronto.

Antti Suomela and Stefan Noesen each had a goal and an assist, and Martin Jones made 25 saves for the Sharks, who have won three in a row for the first time since November. Radim Simek contributed an empty-net goal. The Maple Leafs got a goal and an assist from Auston Matthews plus a goal from Mitchell Marner. Jack Campbell stopped 33 shots.

