List of sports events affected by the virus from China

  • Updated: 04-03-2020 13:45 IST
  • Created: 04-03-2020 13:45 IST
ARCHERY ISSF International Solidarity Championships in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Feb. 22-28 postponed. World Cup in Shanghai from May 4-10 cancelled.

ATHLETICS World indoor championships in Nanjing from March 13-15 postponed to March 2021. Hong Kong Marathon on Feb. 9 cancelled.

Asian indoor championships in Hangzhou from Feb. 12-13 cancelled. Asian cross-country championships in Hong Kong on March 29 postponed.

Tokyo Marathon on March 1: Restricted to elite runners. Paris Half Marathon on March 1 postponed.

Nagoya Women's Marathon on March 8: Restricted to elite runners. Pyongyang Marathon in North Korea on April 12 cancelled.

AUTO RACING Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai on April 19 postponed. Formula E's Sanya E-Prix in Sanya on March 21 cancelled.

BADMINTON China Masters in Hainan from Feb. 25-March 1 postponed. Asian team championships in Manila from Feb. 11-16: China and Hong Kong withdrew.

German Open in Mulheim from March 3-8 cancelled. Portuguese International Championships in Caldas da Rainha from March 5-8 cancelled.

Polish Open in Krakow from March 26-29 postponed. Vietnam International Challenge in Hanoi postponed from March 24-29 to June 2-7.

Asia championships moved from Wuhan, China to Manila on April 21-26. CRICKET Women's ODI Quadrangular between Thailand, Ireland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe in Chiang Mai, Thailand from April 3-11 cancelled.

CYCLING UAE Tour cancelled on Feb. 27 after 5 of 7 stages. FIELD HOCKEY Hockey Pro League matches between China and Belgium on Feb. 8-9 and Australia on March 14-15 postponed.

India women's tour of China from March 14-25 cancelled. Ireland women's tour of Malaysia in March-April cancelled.

GOLF LPGA Tour Honda LPGA Thailand in Pattaya from Feb. 20-23 cancelled. HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore from Feb. 27-March 1 cancelled.

Blue Bay LPGA on Hainan Island from March 5-8 cancelled. European Tour Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from April 16-19 postponed.

China Open in Shenzhen from April 23-26 postponed. Japan LPGA Tour Daikin Orchid Ladies in Okinawa from March 5-8: Spectators banned.

FOOTBALL Asian Champions League: Matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG postponed to April-May. Beijing FC allowed to play from Feb. 18. Matches involving South Korean clubs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, Suwon Samsung Bluewings and FC Seoul to be played with no spectators from March 3. Matches involving Iranian clubs Esteghlal, Persepolis, Shahr Khodro, Sepahan on March 2-3 postponed. Champions League: Valencia vs. Atalanta in Valencia on March 10, no spectators.

Europa League: Inter Milan vs. Ludogorets on Feb. 27; Getafe vs. Inter Milan in Getafe on March 19; no spectators. Asian women's Olympic qualifying Group B tournament relocated from Wuhan to Sydney from Feb. 3-13. China vs. South Korea playoffs on March 6 and 11 moved to April 9 and 14; China home game in Sydney.

2022 World Cup qualifying: China vs. Maldives on March 26 and vs. Guam on March 31 moved to Buriram, Thailand. Spectators banned. Serie A, B, C, D and Women's Serie A matches in Lombardy and Veneto regions postponed from Feb. 22. Serie A: 6 matches on Feb. 29-March 2 postponed to May 13.

Italian Cup: Semifinal between Juventus and AC Milan on March 4 postponed. Final moved from May 13 to May 20. Chinese Super League, due to start on Feb. 22, delayed.

Iran Pro League: Spectators banned from all matches from Feb. 24. K League in South Korea, due to start on Feb. 29, delayed.

J League in Japan: All matches from Feb. 25-March 15 postponed. Swiss Super League and Challenge League from Feb. 28-March 23 postponed.

AFC Cup: All group stage and playoff matches in east zone delayed to April 7. Asian men's futsal championship in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, from Feb. 26-March 8 postponed.

Japan vs. South Africa men's friendly on March 27 cancelled. TABLE TENNIS World team championships in Busan, South Korea, postponed from May 22-29 to June 21-28.

South Korea Open in Busan on June 16-21 suspended. Australian Open in Geelong on June 23-28 suspended.

TENNIS Fed Cup Asia-Oceania Group I tournament moved from Dongguan, China to Dubai, United Arab Emirates from March 3-7. Davis Cup: China forfeited World Group I playoff vs. Romania in Piatra Neamt on March 6-7.

Davis Cup: Japan vs. Ecuador qualifier in Miki on March 6-7, no spectators. WTA Xi'an Open in China from April 13-19 cancelled.

Kunming Open in Anning, China from April 27-May 3 cancelled. WEIGHTLIFTING Asian championships from April 18-25 moved from Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, to Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

East Asian championships in Seoul from Feb. 26-March 3 postponed. Junior world championships in Bucharest, Romania from March 14-24 cancelled.

WRESTLING Asian Championships in New Delhi from Feb. 20-23: China, North Korea, Turkmenistan teams withdrew. Asian Olympic qualifying event from March 27-29 moved from Xi'an, China to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Kyrgyzstan withdrew as host on Feb. 29.

OTHERS Iran suspends all sports events from Feb. 24 for 10 days, except Pro League soccer matches behind closed doors. Tokyo Olympic training of volunteers in Japan postponed from February to May.

Chinese Anti-Doping Agency suspended testing from Feb. 3-21.International Boxing Association's European Continental Forum in Assisi, Italy on Feb. 29 cancelled. World Chess Federation's presidential council meeting moved from China to United Arab Emirates on Feb. 28-29.

World University cross-country championships in Marrakech, Morocco on March 7 postponed. International Weightlifting Federation Congress in Bucharest, Romania on March 13 cancelled.

World Anti-Doping Agency Symposium in Lausanne, Switzerland on March 17-18 cancelled. FIFA Council meeting in Asuncion, Paraguay, on March 20 changed to video conference.

Asian Football Confederation Congress in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on April 16 postponed. (AP) APA APA.

