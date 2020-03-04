Everyone involved in Women's T20 World Cup is our priority: ICC amid coronavirus outbreak

Amid coronavirus outbreak, International Cricket Council (ICC) said everyone involved in the Women's T20 World Cup is their priority and they are monitoring the situation. "Everyone involved is our priority and we are working with the authorities here and monitoring the situation. We are keeping the teams abreast of that all and ensuring everyone is aware about hand hygiene etc," ICC told ANI.

The group stage matches of the World Cup came to an end on Tuesday with India, England, South Africa and Australia qualifying for the semi-finals of the tournament. In the first semi-final, India will take on England on March 5 while South Africa will compete against the hosts of the tournament on the same day in the second semi-final.

The final of the tournament will be played on March 8 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. (ANI)

