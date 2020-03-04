Left Menu
Development News Edition

Neymar is calmer now, getting ready for game against Lyon: Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said Neymar is 'calmer now' after receiving a red card during the club's match against Bordeaux.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Leeds
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 17:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 17:41 IST
Neymar is calmer now, getting ready for game against Lyon: Tuchel
PSG's Neymar . Image Credit: ANI

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Thomas Tuchel said Neymar is 'calmer now' after receiving a red card during the club's match against Bordeaux. Neymar received a red card on February 24 during PSG's 4-3 win over Bordeaux in Ligue 1. The Brazilian served a suspension during PSG's 4-0 thrashing of Dijon FCO on Saturday.

"He [Neymar] is calmer now. In Bordeaux he had a good match, unfortunately with a red card. It was not good, but it was like that," Goal.com quoted Tuchel as saying. Neymar has been named in the club's squad which will take on Lyon on Thursday.

Tuchel said it is important that Neymar is with them in this 'decisive phase'. "I have a feeling that he is calmer. He's getting ready for tomorrow's game, he's going to play, it's necessary. The most important thing is that he plays, that he is with us in this decisive phase. I am happy to play with him in Lyon," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus has spread to nearly all Iran provinces -president

Novel coronavirus has affected almost all of Irans provinces but the country will get through the outbreak with a minimum number of deaths, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday. This disease is a widespread disease, he said during a c...

Super Tuesday triumph for Biden sets up one-on-one battle against Sanders

A resurgent Joe Biden rolled to victories across the South, Midwest and New England on the biggest day of voting in the U.S. Democratic presidential nomination campaign, setting up a one-on-one battle against Bernie Sanders, who led in Cali...

Bedi not to hold open house, meetings in view of coronavirus

Puducherry, Mar 4 PTI In view of the spread of coronavirus in the country, the Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi would not hold open house sessions, meetings of the visitors and public appointments in her office for two weeks. While...

This school is future of India, hate and violence have destroyed it: Rahul Gandhi in gutted school in Brijpuri in riot-hit northeast Delhi.

This school is future of India, hate and violence have destroyed it Rahul Gandhi in gutted school in Brijpuri in riot-hit northeast Delhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020