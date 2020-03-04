Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mohun Bagan aim to inch closer to title

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kalyani
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 19:57 IST
Mohun Bagan aim to inch closer to title

Runaway I-League leaders Mohun Bagan will aim for their eighth win on the trot when they face defending champions Chennai City here on Thursday. With six games to play and a 12-point lead at the summit of the I-League table, Mohun Bagan need six more points (two wins) to clinch their second title.

The reverse fixture between the two sides in Coimbatore showcased a grandstand finish with Chennai roaring back from three goals down for a 2-3 finish. Despite being in pole position, Mohun Bagan head coach Kibu Vicuna understandably asserted that the job isn’t done yet for his side.

"Our goal has been the same from the start, which is to win the league and we have to ensure that we do the job over the remainder of our games," he said. The Akbar Nawas-coached side will have its work cut out against a team that has lost just once over the course of the season.

Despite Chennai's woes, it is difficult to question the quality they possess in every department – a dependable keeper in Nauzet Santana, an experienced centre-half in Roberto Eslava, a veteran midfielder in Katsumi Yusa, who is well familiar with the Green and Maroon half of Kolkata, and a skilful 'Fito' Miranda up front. Coach Vicuna asserted the same and added, "Chennai are obviously a really good team. They troubled us in the reverse fixture in Coimbatore. "They enjoy playing a possession-based game and when you look at their squad, you see quality. They have Nauzet Santana, who, in my opinion, is the best goalkeeper in the league. "They have Roberto Eslava, Katsumi, Fito and few quality Indian players. It’s going to be challenging against them for sure." The visitors may be on course to surrendering their Champions' crown but they still remain hopeful of finishing in the upper dominions of the league.

Kick-off: 5pm..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus scare: Several market associations to procure masks, distribute to customers

Amid coronavirus scare, several market associations here are planning to procure masks and distribute them to customers when they come to shop in their areas. Ashok Randhawa, president of the Sarojini Nagar mini market traders association, ...

Design policy to cover coronavirus treatment: Irdai to insurance cos

Regulator Irdai on Wednesday asked insurance companies to come out with policies to cover treatment costs for coronavirus infection, which has impacted thousands of people worldwide. In order to provide need-based health insurance coverage,...

Move to check children of tribal-nontribal marriages getting

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Wednesday informed the assembly that it has set up two committees to look into the issue of children of tribal mothers married to non-tribals getting ST certificates by using only their mothers maiden nam...

Four-year doping ban for Olympic women's steeple champion Jebet

Paris, March 4 AFP Olympic 3000m steeplechase champion Ruth Jebet has been banned for four years after testing positive for banned blood booster EPO, the Athletics Integrity Unit AIU announced Wednesday. Hit with a provisional ban in 2018 a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020