Sports News Roundup: Le Clos, no doubt on 'Sun Yang- a dirty swimmer'; Seven F1 teams challenge FIA-Ferrari settlement and more

Swimming: Le Clos had no doubt that Sun Yang was a 'dirty swimmer'

South African Olympic champion Chad le Clos says he had no doubt that Chinese swimmer Sun Yang was cheating and believes he was robbed of his special gold medal moment at the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. Sun, a multiple world and Olympic champion, was banned for eight years last Friday for missing an out-of-competition test in 2018, and Le Clos, who lost to his rival in the 200-metres freestyle final in Rio de Janeiro four years ago, believes justice has been done.

Motor racing: Seven F1 teams challenge FIA-Ferrari engine settlement

Seven of Formula One's 10 teams united in a joint statement on Wednesday threatening legal action against a confidential settlement between the governing FIA and Ferrari over the Italian team's 2019 power unit. The teams -- all those not powered by Ferrari engines -- said they had been 'surprised and shocked' by an FIA statement issued at the end of the final day of pre-season testing in Spain last week.

NBA roundup: LeVert scores 51 as Nets top Celts in OT

Caris LeVert scored a career-high 51 points, 37 from the fourth quarter on, as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from 21 points down to stun the host Boston Celtics 129-120 in overtime Tuesday. LeVert shot 17 of 26 from the field and scored all 11 of the Nets' points in the extra period as they overcame 21 turnovers to snap a four-game losing streak. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot added 16 points off the bench for Brooklyn.:

Two teams pull out of Strade Bianche amid coronavirus

Dutch team Lotto Jumbo Visma and Australia's Mitchelton-Scott have pulled put of Saturday's Stade Bianche cycling race in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak. "Team Jumbo-Visma will not participate in Strade Bianche and GP Industria this weekend," the team said in a statement on Wednesday.\

Cycling: Teams in Abu Dhabi hotel instructed to remain in quarantine until March 14

Cycling teams confined to a luxury Abu Dhabi hotel have been instructed by the state's health authorities to remain in quarantine until March 14 due to coronavirus concerns, several team members said on Wednesday. Emirati authorities ordered the lockdown of the Crown Plaza in Yas Island and the nearby W hotel after two Italian participants involved in last week's UAE Tour were suspected of contracting coronavirus.

Texans S Adams announces retirement

Two-time Pro Bowl safety Mike Adams announced his retirement after 16 years in the league, sharing the news on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday. "I'm calling it quits, time to hang up the cleats," said Adams, who turns 39 on March 24.

NHL roundup: DeBrusk, Bruins edge Lightning

Boston's Jake DeBrusk scored the game-winning goal in his 200th NHL game Tuesday night, sending the Bruins to a 2-1 win over the host Tampa Bay Lightning in a matchup of the Eastern Conference's top two clubs. Brad Marchand notched his 28th marker, and Torey Krug, David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle assisted on goals for Boston, which earned its league-best 42nd victory and has won 14 of 17, including three in a row.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics committee steps up health measures for torch relay

Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee said on Wednesday it had stepped up its measures to protect the health of runners and spectators for the torch relay as the coronavirus spreads nationwide. The measures will include limiting the number of visitors to venues and monitoring the health of runners, the committee said in a statement.

Doping: Steeplechase champion Jebet handed four-year ban for doping violation

Kenyan-born Bahraini runner Ruth Jebet has been handed a four-year ban after she was found guilty of testing positive for the banned blood booster r-EPO (recombinant erythropoietin), the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Wednesday. Jebet, the 2016 Olympic 3,000m steeplechase champion, was suspended in February 2018 after she failed an out-of-competition test.

FIBA postpones 3x3 Olympic qualifier in India over coronavirus

The FIBA 3x3 Olympic qualification tournament that was scheduled to take place in India later this month has been postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus, the governing body said on Wednesday. The International Basketball Federation said its decision to postpone the March 18-22 tournament in Bengaluru was made after careful consideration regarding the outbreak of the coronavirus.

