Cricket-Magnificent Malan guides S Africa to series win

Opener Janneman Malan struck a sparkling unbeaten century to guide South Africa to a six-wicket win over Australia in the second one-day international in Bloemfontein on Wednesday which sealed victory in the series. Australia won the toss and chose to bat, posting 271 all out as South Africa seamer Lungi Ngidi completed career-best figures of 6-58 on a slow wicket to halt what had been an electric start from the visitors.

Malan, who was out to the first ball of the match on debut on Saturday, anchored the South African reply, taming his usual swashbuckling style to score 129 not out from 139 balls and lead the home side to victory with nine balls to spare. South Africa lead the series 2-0. The third and final match is in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.