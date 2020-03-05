Left Menu
Report: Patriots' Brady, Belichick chat contract via phone

  Updated: 05-03-2020 01:01 IST
  Created: 05-03-2020 01:01 IST
Tom Brady and New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick discussed his free agency status by phone on Tuesday in what NBC Sports Boston characterized via sources as a "not particularly productive" conversation. The six-time Super Bowl winner is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on March 18.

According to NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran, the length of the conversation and detail of any contract talk is not known. The report indicates the Patriots are determined to prevent Brady from entering free agency for the first time after 20 years with the team, many of them at a rate below market value.

Brady, 42, is reportedly drawing interest from several teams. The San Francisco 49ers, Brady's childhood team of choice, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts are among the teams connected to Brady should he reach unrestricted free agency.

