Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bettman: NHL taking coronavirus 'day-to-day'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 01:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 01:46 IST
Bettman: NHL taking coronavirus 'day-to-day'

Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday that the NHL is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and preparing contingency plans ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Speaking at the league's general managers' meetings Wednesday in Boca Raton, Fla., Bettman said the NHL has been in contact with the Centers for Disease Control in the United States and Health Canada.

Bettman described the situation as "day-to-day" in regard to the coronavirus outbreak. Bettman, however, was not ready to jump into one specific contingency plan given the uncertainty of the situation.

"We're aware of and focused on all possibilities, but at this point it would be premature to pick any one of the possibilities, especially because it may or may not become necessary in North America, which is why we're staying current," Bettman said. "We're staying in communication with everyone appropriate, and we'll deal with it if and when the time comes." Bettman said the NHL has barred league employees from overseas business travel. Personal trips to any of the affected countries will require league employees to be quarantined out of the office for two weeks should symptoms arise.

The NHL has informed each team of its policy, with each club free to make its own decisions regarding overseas business travel. "What we can do is take it a day at a time and see what the experts in the field are telling us," Bettman said.

CNN reported Wednesday that the death toll from the coronavirus has reached over 3,200 people, with the numbers of confirmed cases worldwide at over 92,000. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia extends pilgrimage suspension to its own citizens

Saudi Arabia expanded a rare freeze on pilgrimages to the Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina by foreigners to also include Saudi citizens and residents due to concerns about the new coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported.Riyadh rep...

OPEC struggles to win Russian backing for big oil cut amid coronavirus

Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members struggled on Wednesday to win support from Russia to join them in additional oil output cuts in a bid to prop up prices that have tumbled by a fifth this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.A panel o...

At a glance: Super Tuesday states and delegate counts

Former Vice President Joe Biden was on track to win at least ten states in a strong Super Tuesday showing while his main rival Bernie Sanders was on pace to pick up four, including California. With partial results in from all 14 states and ...

Golf-Masters 'proceeding as scheduled', monitoring coronavirus

The Masters will proceed as scheduled next month and precautions will be established to ensure the safety of everyone at the years first major following the coronavirus outbreak, Augusta National Golf Club said on Wednesday. People from all...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020