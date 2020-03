Bettman: NHL taking coronavirus 'day-to-day'

Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday that the NHL is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak and preparing contingency plans ahead of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Speaking at the league's general managers' meetings Wednesday in Boca Raton, Fla., Bettman said the NHL has been in contact with the Centers for Disease Control in the United States and Health Canada.

Bettman described the situation as "day-to-day" in regard to the coronavirus outbreak. Bettman, however, was not ready to jump into one specific contingency plan given the uncertainty of the situation.

"We're aware of and focused on all possibilities, but at this point it would be premature to pick any one of the possibilities, especially because it may or may not become necessary in North America, which is why we're staying current," Bettman said. "We're staying in communication with everyone appropriate, and we'll deal with it if and when the time comes." Bettman said the NHL has barred league employees from overseas business travel. Personal trips to any of the affected countries will require league employees to be quarantined out of the office for two weeks should symptoms arise.

The NHL has informed each team of its policy, with each club free to make its own decisions regarding overseas business travel. "What we can do is take it a day at a time and see what the experts in the field are telling us," Bettman said.

CNN reported Wednesday that the death toll from the coronavirus has reached over 3,200 people, with the numbers of confirmed cases worldwide at over 92,000. --Field Level Media

