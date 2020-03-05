Report: RB Gore wants to play 16th season in 2020

Running back Frank Gore wants to return for a 16th NFL season in 2020, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday. "He's working out right now," Garafolo said. "That is a sign that Frank Gore intends to continue playing and is not looking to retire."

Garafolo said Gore's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, had confirmed his client's desire through a text message. Gore, who turns 37 in May, is set to become a free agent after rushing for 599 yards and two scores in 16 games with the Buffalo Bills in 2019.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection and nine-time 1,000-yard rusher ranks third in NFL history with 15,347 career rushing yards behind Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726). --Field Level Media

