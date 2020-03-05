Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bruins serve as tall task for sputtering Panthers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 04:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 03:00 IST
Bruins serve as tall task for sputtering Panthers
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLBruins)

The stingy Boston Bruins on Thursday night will visit the Florida Panthers, whose once-hot offense has gone stone cold. The Bruins lead the NHL with the fewest goals allowed.

Boston goalie Tuukka Rask, who turns 33 on Tuesday, registered a shutout against the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon and a one-goal effort against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday in his past two games. "Our defense was awesome," Rask said after the Bruins posted a 2-1 victory over Tampa Bay.

The Bruins also have the most points in the NHL with 96. Florida, meanwhile, is just 1-4-1 in its past six games. The Panthers reside five points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for third place in the Atlantic Division.

The Panthers were on a six-game win streak in January when their momentum was interrupted by the NHL All-Star break. They have posted a 5-10-2 record since then, including a lifeless 3-0 home loss to the Calgary Flames on Sunday. It was the Panthers' seventh straight home loss, tying a franchise record set in 2003. The Panthers, who were the highest-scoring team in the NHL one month ago, have been shut out three times this season -- with all three being recorded since Feb. 1.

Mike Hoffman, who entered Sunday on a five-game goal streak and a team-high 27 tallies, was unable to continue his good fortune despite registering six shots on goal Sunday. Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad indicated that Florida's problem could be more than just physical.

"We need to find a way to get our confidence back," Ekblad said. Ekblad also made a telling comment about the different style of hockey at this point in the season.

"Maybe we took for granted how difficult it was to win in the second half of the year," he said. "I've always liked to look at it as a completely different league in the second half of the season. "It's not as easy to score goals. It's a much tighter game. We haven't found a way to crack that code yet, and we need to."

Panthers starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (23-19-6, 3.23 goals-against average, .900 save percentage) was rested on Sunday after suffering a "tweak" in his lower body during warm-ups. It appears likely Florida's goalie on Thursday will be Chris Driedger, who was recalled on Monday from Springfield of the American Hockey League. Driedger was very effective with the Panthers this season before getting injured, posting a 5-2-0 mark with a 2.35 goals-against average and .932 save percentage.

Driedger made one rehab start in the AHL and allowed five goals. The Bruins lost 5-4 in a shootout in Boston on Nov. 12. Boston avenged that loss to Florida with a 4-2 win on Dec. 14 in Sunrise, Fla.

In the first meeting, Boston squandered a four-goal lead in the third-period with Rask in net. In that second game, Boston won with two goals from David Pastrnak and 31 saves from backup goalie Jaroslav Halak.

Pastrnak has an NHL-best 47 goals entering play on Wednesday, including three in those two games against Florida and 19 on the power play. He also tops the team in points with 92. His goal and point totals serve as career highs. Brad Marchand leads Boston with 56 assists.

Rask owns a 25-7-6 record with a 2.13 goals-against average and .928 save percentage. Halak sports a 17-6-6 mark with a 2.44 goals-against average and .917 save percentage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Pence will meet cruise industry officials Saturday on coronavirus

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he would travel to Florida on Saturday to meet with cruise industry representatives to discuss best practices to combat the new coronavirus.Pence made the remark in a White House briefing on Wednesday. ...

Obama on coronavirus: skip the masks, stay calm

Former US President Barack Obama called Wednesday for people to take common-sense precautions over the coronavirus outbreak -- advising them to follow hand-washing guidelines but not to wear masks. Save the masks for health care workers. Le...

Spring training roundup: Harper smacks two HRs in Phillies' win

Bryce Harper hit his first two homers of the spring and drove in four runs on Wednesday to help the Philadelphia Phillies record a 9-7 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates at Clearwater, Fla. Carlos De La Cruz hit a tiebreaking two-...

Senate Republican sees next step in Biden probe as Democratic presidential race narrows

A U.S. Senate Republican disclosed the next step in his probe of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Bidens son on Wednesday, after the former vice president emerged as front-runner in the race for his partys nomination.Senator Ron Johnso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020