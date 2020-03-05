Left Menu
Reports: DL Wilkerson facing DWI, drug charges

  Updated: 05-03-2020 04:07 IST
  Created: 05-03-2020 04:07 IST
Free agent defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson was arrested in New Jersey earlier this week and faces charges of driving while intoxicated and drug possession, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. A New Jersey State Police spokesman told the New York Post that Wilkerson was pulled over on Interstate 80 in Paterson, N.J., at 2:45 a.m. ET on Monday.

Wilkerson, 30, was charged with DWI and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A passenger in Wilkerson's vehicle also was arrested. Both were released pending a court date, according to the report. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero tweeted a statement from Wilkerson's attorney, Joshua McMahon.

"None of the allegations against my client are criminal in nature -- instead, all of the allegations are for traffic and disorderly offenses only. Muhammad, like any other citizen, is innocent until proven guilty, appreciates people from the community withholding their judgment until all the facts are revealed, and looks forward to his day in Court," the statement read. "Until then, Mo' is going to continue working incredibly hard to get back out on the playing field doing what he loves and is grateful for the support of NFL fans everywhere."

This is the second DWI arrest for Wilkerson, who was cited in New York City in June 2019. He pleaded guilty in September to operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol, resulting in a three-month license suspension and a $500 fine. Wilkerson, formerly of the New York Jets (2011-17) and Green Bay Packers (2018), did not play in the NFL last season.

The Jets' first-round pick in 2011, Wilkerson has appeared in 108 games and tallied 410 tackles, 44.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and two interceptions. --Field Level Media

