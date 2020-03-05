Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Shootout win can fuel Norwich survival bid, says Krul

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 05:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 05:12 IST
Soccer-Shootout win can fuel Norwich survival bid, says Krul

Norwich City hero Tim Krul said the FA Cup penalty shootout win at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday could spark a late bid to preserve the club's Premier League status. Dutchman Krul saved two spot-kicks in the shootout, the second from Gedson Fernandes to send Norwich into the quarter-finals for the first time in 28 years.

The dramatic win followed Norwich's 1-0 victory over Leicester City last weekend that fuelled belief they can claw their way out of the bottom three. Norwich remain bottom, six points below the safety zone, but their attractive style and goal threat offers them hope.

"Incredible. Maybe this is the turning-point, we believe we can stay up," said Krul, who sent 9,000 Norwich fans wild with his penalty saves. Krul used his full range of antics, wasting time and thumping his gloves together as Tottenham's players prepared to take their kicks and it worked a treat.

First he saved from young striker Troy Parrott, then easily kept out Fernandes's weak attempt. "Everyone says I am good at penalties so I knew I'd better start saving some," he said.

"Me and my coach do our homework, I had them on my bottle, it all happens in a shootout. What a place to do it as well and for 9,000 fans to be here on a Wednesday night."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

California governor declares state of emergency over coronavirus

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus in the state, which now has has 53 confirmed cases.Earlier on Wednesday, health officials announced the first California death from the virus, ...

U.S. lawmakers seek to step up pressure on UK to reverse Huawei 5G decision

Members of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday took another step to try to prod Britain to reverse its decision to allow Chinas Huawei Technologies Co to build portions of the UKs next generation 5G networks.Republican senators Tom Cotton, Ted C...

Trump calls Schumer comments 'dangerous threat' to Supreme Court

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumers references to two justices during an abortion rally a threat to the Supreme Court and said action must be taken.This is a direct dangerous threat to th...

U.S. House passes $8.3 billion bill to battle coronavirus; Senate vote due Thursday

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved on Wednesday an 8.3 billion bill to combat the spread of the new coronavirus and develop vaccines for the highly contagious disease, sending it to the Senate for final passage. Refle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020