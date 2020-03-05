Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. IOC not discussing cancellation or postponement of Tokyo 2020: Bach

The words 'cancellation' or 'postponement' were not mentioned during an International Olympic Committee meeting focusing on preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Games amid the coronavirus outbreak, IOC President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday. Bach was speaking at the end of the two-day meeting at the organization's headquarters. Factbox: Sports events hit by the coronavirus epidemic

The following is a list of international sports events hit by the outbreak of the new coronavirus: OLYMPICS Fury says has two fights left, Top Rank's DuBoef not so sure

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury stunned boxing fans on Wednesday when he said he would only fight twice more but the president of his promotional company wouldn't be surprised if his career carried on longer than that. Fury soundly defeated Deontay Wilder last month to claim the WBC belt and the pair are expected to meet for a third time in early July after the American, who fought Fury to a draw in their first meeting, triggered a rematch clause. NBA roundup: LeVert scores 51 as Nets top Celts in OT

Caris LeVert scored a career-high 51 points, 37 from the fourth quarter on, as the Brooklyn Nets rallied from 21 points down to stun the host Boston Celtics 129-120 in overtime Tuesday. LeVert shot 17 of 26 from the field and scored all 11 of the Nets' points in the extra period as they overcame 21 turnovers to snap a four-game losing streak. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot added 16 points off the bench for Brooklyn. Texans S Adams announces retirement

Two-time Pro Bowl safety Mike Adams announced his retirement after 16 years in the league, sharing the news on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday. "I'm calling it quits, time to hang up the cleats," said Adams, who turns 39 on March 24. Golf: Masters 'proceeding as scheduled', monitoring coronavirus

The Masters will proceed as scheduled next month and precautions will be established to ensure the safety of everyone at the year's first major following the coronavirus outbreak, Augusta National Golf Club said on Wednesday. People from all over the world attend the Masters, which this year will be held April 9-12, and Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said after consulting with relevant health experts the show will go on. NHL roundup: DeBrusk, Bruins edge Lightning

Boston's Jake DeBrusk scored the game-winning goal in his 200th NHL game Tuesday night, sending the Bruins to a 2-1 win over the host Tampa Bay Lightning in a matchup of the Eastern Conference's top two clubs. Brad Marchand notched his 28th marker, and Torey Krug, David Pastrnak and Charlie Coyle assisted on goals for Boston, which earned its league-best 42nd victory and has won 14 of 17, including three in a row. Tokyo 2020 Olympics committee steps up health measures for torch relay

Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee said on Wednesday it had stepped up its measures to protect the health of runners and spectators for the torch relay as the coronavirus spreads nationwide. The measures will include limiting the number of visitors to venues and monitoring the health of runners, the committee said in a statement. NHL bans overseas business travel due to coronavirus concerns

The NHL has banned its employees from overseas business travel while it monitors the spreading coronavirus outbreak, Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Wednesday. Bettman, speaking on the final day of the NHL general managers meetings in Florida, said those who make personal trips to affected countries will be quarantined out of the office for two weeks upon their return to see if symptoms arise. Islanders' Boychuk gets 90 stitches to eyelid after taking skate to face

New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches to close a wound on his eyelid after taking an opponent's skate blade to the face, the NHL team announced on Wednesday. Boychuk suffered the injury during a home game on Tuesday when he was cut by the skate blade of Montreal Canadiens left wing Artturi Lehkonen, whose right leg popped up behind him as he fell forward to the ice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.