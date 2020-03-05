Left Menu
Development News Edition

Snubbed Malan clinches South Africa series win over Australia

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bloemfontein
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 10:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 10:39 IST
Snubbed Malan clinches South Africa series win over Australia

Bloemfontein (South Africa), Mar 5 (AFP) Janneman Malan, snubbed for South Africa's upcoming tour of India, hit a match-winning century as the Proteas clinched their one-day international series against Australia with a six-wicket victory in the second match at the Mangaung Oval on Wednesday. Malan made 129 not out to enable South Africa to chase down a target of 272 and seal the series with a game to spare -- their first win in five series in all formats in home internationals this season.

Malan, 23, was out for a first-ball duck on his ODI debut in the first match in Paarl on Saturday and was not selected in a 15-man squad which will depart on Sunday for a three-game tour of India. The younger brother of Test batsman Pieter Malan gave credit to Jon-Jon Smuts (41), Heinrich Klaasen (51) and David Miller (37 not out), with whom he shared partnerships of 91, 81 and an unbeaten 90 after captain Quinton de Kock had been bowled in the first over by Mitchell Starc.

"They were great partners to have in the chase," said Malan. "My partners kept me calm when I was itching a bit." He made his runs off 139 balls and hit seven fours and four sixes.

Malan had to share the man-of-the-match award with fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who took six for 58. Ngidi claimed the first three wickets to halt Australia's momentum after David Warner (35) and captain Aaron Finch (65) gave them a fast start.

Then Ngidi took three more wickets as Australia could score only 49 runs for the loss of six wickets in the last 10 overs of their innings. South Africa were behind Australia on comparative totals until the last five overs of the innings. Finch said his team had finished 20 or 30 runs short because of their costly late-innings collapse.

"When you've got 'in' batters batting right to the end it makes a huge difference," he said. Ngidi said: "I was given the challenge before the game by the coach (Mark Boucher) to knock over the big three." Finch and Warner posted 50 off the first 37 balls of the innings before Ngidi had Warner caught at cover. He followed up by dismissing Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne off successive balls.

Labuschagne's wicket was Ngidi's 50th in his 26th ODI -- the fastest South African to the landmark. D'Arcy Short, who gained a place on the tour when Glenn Maxwell was ruled out because of surgery, made 69, his maiden one-day international half-century, before he was out in the 42nd over to start Australia's slide. (AFP) APA APA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy may raise coronavirus support spending to 5 bln euros - deputy economy minister

Italys government is likely to increase to 5 billion euros 5.57 billion the value of measures to help the economy withstand the largest outbreak of coronavirus in Europe, Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli said on Thursday. It is likely...

Coyotes pull off 3rd-period stunner over Canucks

Lawson Crouse scored the tiebreaking goal at 1239 of the third period as the Arizona Coyotes defeated the host Vancouver Canucks 4-2 Wednesday night to pull into a three-way tie atop the Western Conferences wild-card standings. Carl Soderbe...

Rakell OT winner carries Ducks past Avalanche

Rickard Rakell scored with 1.2 seconds left in overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in Denver on Wednesday night. Rakell added an assist, Ryan Miller stopped 32 shots and Sam Steel, Andrew Agozzino and Brendan Guh...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Liverpool aim to regain momentum as Bournemouth come calling

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is looking for his defence to regain top form after a third loss in four games across all competitions but Saturdays Premier League opponents Bournemouth could be more concerned about their own back line. Lea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020